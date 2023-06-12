 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Everything we learned about Dungeons of Hinterberg, Xbox Games Showcase’s most eye-catching reveal

Giovanni Colantonio
By
Summer Gaming Marathon Feature Image
This story is part of the Digital Trends Summer Gaming Marathon series

Whenever a show as big as this year’s Xbox Games Showcase happens, I’m always left wanting more details on some of its most left-field standouts. This year, it was a little indie called Dungeons of Hinterberg. The colorful game made a memorable first impression thanks to its bright art style and Austrian Alps setting. I was dying to know more, and luckily I’d get a chance to dive deeper during a press session after the stream.

Dungeons of Hinterberg - Announce Trailer

Developed by Microbird Games, Dungeons of Hinterberg is a unique genre hybrid that draws from Alpine mythology. It’s an action RPG where a protagonist uses magic to fight through bright dungeons, but also a social simulator where players spend time wandering around a quaint village nestled in the mountains. After a 30-minute session, I have a very firm grasp of how those two disparate halves neatly fit together.

Recommended Videos

What we learned about Dungeons of Hinterberg

The general premise is that players have to find and complete different dungeons hidden throughout various Alpine biomes. Each takes about 30 minutes to complete and features unique handcrafted challenges. Exploration seems a little reminiscent of the ways shrines work in the past two The Legend of Zelda games. Players can freely explore the world to find and complete them in any order. Some are hiding in plain sight, while others are hidden behind a puzzle. One I saw, for instance, required players to spin a windmill to open a locked gate.

Each dungeon is entirely distinct, featuring combat encounters with Alpine creatures (including Krampus) and puzzle-solving. The battle system seems simple enough, with some basic slashing attacks and dodging. On top of that, though, there’s a layer of magic, as players get spells that they can mix and match. Each biome enables different area-specific magic too. In one zone, the character gains Earth magic that lets them shoot a rocky projectile or summon a tornado that can carry them over thorns.

The player summons a tornado in Dungeons of Hinterberg.
Curve Games

In one dungeon, I saw the game’s hero sailing around an open-ended area on a magic skateboard, grinding up rails to find enemy areas. Another was much more puzzle-focused, tasking them with using their Earth magic to toss bomb plants and ride their tornado over obstacles. It’s another area where those Zelda shrines come to mind, as dungeons test different skills and powers just as Tears of the Kingdom’s shrines find new ways for Link to use his tools.

Time spent outside of dungeons is much different, though. In between battles and puzzles, players are free to wander around an idyllic overworld, spend time at cafes, and chat with the inhabitants. Taking some cues from Persona’s social links, players can form bonds with different characters by spending time with them. When those bonds level up, players will unlock new powers. One level-up I saw granted the demo player a powerful meteor shower attack that could be slotted into their combat loadout. It’s a charming little system that lets players chill out and enjoy small-town life in the Alps for a bit.

The player summons meteors in Dungeons of Hinterberg.
Curve Games

While I was already sold on the game’s colorful art style, I’m much more intrigued knowing how its genre-hybrid gameplay works. I can see shades of other games in its design, but Dungeons of Hinterberg seems like the kind of entirely inventive project I’m always eager to try out. Even with its action-RPG component, it’s looking like a relaxing Alpine vacation in video game form.

Dungeons of Hinterberg is scheduled to launch in 2024 for Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
Every summer 2023 gaming showcase: full schedule of live streams
Miles Morales and Peter Parker stand together in Spider-Man 2.

Summer is one of the most exciting times to be a gamer, as it's when most video game developers and publishers tease what's coming next. For years, this was all centered around E3, but since that show went away during the COVID-19 pandemic, publishers have switched things up and held a variety of reveal-focused live-stream events over the course of the entire season. This year is shaping up to be no different, especially now that E3 2023 is canceled.

On May 24, Sony kicked things off with a PlayStation Showcase that revealed things like a Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake and that Bungie is reviving the Marathon series. As we enter June, though, the number of showcases is only going to ramp up. From Meta to Microsoft to gaming's main man Geoff Keighley, a lot of live-stream events have already been announced. It can be a lot to keep track of, but we're here to help. This is every important, announcement-filled video gaming live stream happening over the course of summer 2023.
PlayStation Showcase: May 24

Read more
Xbox Games Showcase can succeed where the PlayStation Showcase struggled
Senua stares ahead wearing war paint.

If there’s one video game presentation happening over the next week that has the most to prove, it’s the Xbox Games Showcase. Despite a strong start to the year with Hi-Fi Rush and a solid Developer Direct showcase, Microsoft’s gaming branch has floundered in recent months because of struggles with its acquisition of Activision Blizzard and the rocky launch of Redfall. With the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct Double Feature, Microsoft must reconfirm its commitment to gaming and to releasing high-quality first-party exclusives.

That said, Xbox is in an excellent position to do just that because of Sony’s underwhelming May showcase. As the first major gaming presentation of the summer, Sony had the chance to “win” the whole game reveal season early with its PlayStation Showcase. Ultimately, that live stream proved disappointing because of its focus on CGI reveal trailers and live service games.

Read more
Everything announced at Summer Game Fest kickoff 2023
Key art for Mortal Kombat 1 shows Liu Kang.

Geoff Keighley returned today with his third Summer Game Fest kickoff showcase. This showcase featured titles big and small from all corners of the video game industry. We got new looks at games like Mortal Kombat 1, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and Alan Wake 2, trailers for the new seasons of Fortnite and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and even the announcement of games like Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and Sonic Superstars.

Like previous Summer Game Fest kickoff showcases, this live stream was quite dense, with lots of games to keep track of. Don't worry if you think you missed some featured games, though, as we've rounded up every announcement made during the Summer Game Fest kickoff showcase.
Prince of Persia returns with The Lost Crown next January
Prince of Persia The Lost Crown - Reveal Gameplay Trailer

Read more