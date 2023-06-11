Atlus revealed Persona 3 Reload, a remake of the 2006 Persona 3 game, as well as Persona 5 Tactica, a strategy game title, during the Xbox Games Showcase.
The former is set for an early 2024 release, while the latter will launch on November 17. Both games will be included in Xbox Game Pass. Persona 3 Reload is a full remake in the style of Persona 5, while Persona 5 Tactica is a tactics-like game with Chibi-like cartoon graphics similar to the Persona Q and Q2 games released for Nintendo 3DS.
The reveal trailer shows the main cast, including protagonist Makoto Yuki, fighting against dark Shadow enemies throughout the tower of Tartarus. However, the female protagonist, who was included in Persona 3 Portable, was not shown in the trailer. There was also no mention of The Answer, a playable epilogue in the enhanced Persona 3 FES version from 2007, so it’s unclear whether these two features of the game are in Reload.
While these are pretty exciting reveals, they aren’t exactly unexpected ones. The Persona 3 remake leaked in April, but the accompanying footage from a supposed internal Sega Japan meeting wasn’t verified at the time. Domains p3re.jp and p5t.jp also appeared, with the former referring to Persona 3 Reload and the latter to Persona 5 Tactica. Earlier this week, Atlus accidentally leaked both reveal trailers on its Instagram page ahead of the Xbox Games Showcase, but deleted them shortly thereafter.
In January, Atlus released Persona 3 Portable for PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One, so you’ll still be able to play the old version of the game if you aren’t interested in the remake. There’s nothing else in the Persona series quite like Tactica, though, so that’s a title to keep an eye on. Both Persona games announced today will be on Xbox Game Pass when they launch, but are also expected to release for PlayStation and Nintendo platforms.
