Best skills to get in Persona 5 Tactica

The Persona series has always treated skills in a unique way. While different from its JRPG older sibling, Persona 5 Tactica takes a slightly more traditional approach to how you will get new skills and abilities. Instead of being tied exclusively to leveling up and fusing your Persona together, this time each of your characters has their own skill trees that you work through. The trees themselves are broken into various categories, including elemental moves, passive buffs, and A Rebellious Resolve that impacts HP, SP, and movement. These trees aren’t too complex, but GP doesn’t come so easy in the early game, and plotting out your path is just another part of the tactical experience you need to master. Here are the best skills to get in Persona 5 Tactica that your enemies will never see coming.

Best skills to unlock

While each character’s skill tree is unique in the sense that the branches have different names, the way they function is similar (except for Futaba). The only real difference is what element you’re upgrading for each character’s specific Persona. Remember that you can always respec your character if you want to rebuild them for a stronger set of skills.

Soul Repose

Every character needs Soul Repose, and it’s almost nonnegotiable. Just like in the mainline games, SP, or your mana, is always at a premium. This is required to use any of your Persona powers, which are by far the most lethal moves you have. Being a limited resource, you will be forced to pick and choose when you can afford to spend it as it won’t come back for free. Soul Repose alleviates that somewhat by restoring a bit of your SP when that character is in cover.

Elemental boosts and Single-target elemental attacks

Now that you don’t have to worry as much about casting spells, it’s time to buff them. Simply increasing your Persona’s elemental strength is great, but we would also suggest focusing on the single-target version of their attacks as opposed to ones that can hit multiple targets. These are stronger, but also actually can hit more than one target if they’re close enough. Plus, you’ll be glad for the increased damage on a single unit when facing the bosses.

Healing

Also in the main Persona tree are the healing moves. Depending on the character, you will either start with a single- or multi-target healing move and then upgrade to a stronger version that almost always also becomes multi-target. Once you know who you want your healer to be, get them going down this branch first.

Everything for Futaba

Futaba is a unique case in Persona 5 Tactica, and not just because of her personality. She has a completely different set of skills than anyone else that are all passive buffs that impact the entire party. There are only seven in total, but they are all very powerful and equally expensive. These will occasionally restore the entire party’s HP and/or SP during battle, and can even prevent a killing blow from hitting one time per battle. Once you get the basics with your main team, begin chipping away at Futaba’s tree.

