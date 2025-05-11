Get the most bang for your buck with the best games for $10 or less in 2025

Gaming has always been an expensive hobby, but it is only getting worse in 2025 and beyond. If you take a look at the list of upcoming video games, you will see more and more games all charging $80 for the base version. That’s a lot of money to spend on a single game, so a lot of us will need to be more discerning about which games we choose to buy at that price. Of course, that doesn’t mean you have to play fewer games if you know where to look. There are dozens of free games to pick from, but those almost always come with the pressure to buy various microtransactions to get the best experience. These games are all complete packages you can buy for less than the price of lunch and have a fantastic time.