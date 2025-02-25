The best roguelikes on PC

We all know and love that “one more run” feeling we get when we find a roguelike that clicks with us. The thrill of never knowing exactly what your next attempt will look like make these some of the best PC games out there alongside the best FPS games on PC. Just like Metroidvanias, though, just calling something a roguelike doesn’t tell you a lot about it. They all have some level of randomized elements to them, but exactly what changes, what you keep, and even what you are doing in the game can vary. This means there is more than likely a roguelike that is perfect for your tastes. The only trouble is finding it. Don’t worry, our list won’t change if you come back tomorrow and will still have the best roguelikes you can play on PC.

While you’re at it, check out all the upcoming PC games we’re excited about to see if any future roguelikes seem interesting.

Hades II Play 79% 79% Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac Genre Role-playing (RPG), Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure, Indie Developer Supergiant Games Publisher Supergiant Games Release May 06, 2024 We’re cheating a little bit with Hades 2 since it is still technically in early access , but it has already managed to surpass the first game for us. This sequel keeps the same great combat and structure of fighting rooms and picking paths with various rewards but expands on your build options in clever ways. Melinoe has her own set of weapons to learn and upgrade, but also an entirely new magic system that makes magic builds far more viable than they were in the first game. You can expect the same amazing level of writing and acting here as well. We have no doubt that Hades 2 will be the new gold standard for the genre once it is fully released, but even now it is hard to beat. Hades II - The Olympic Update Trailer

Balatro Play 87% 87% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Android, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS, PlayStation 5, Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Strategy, Turn-based strategy (TBS), Indie, Card & Board Game Developer LocalThunk Publisher Playstack Release February 20, 2024 The best way to make a game appealing is to make it as accessible as possible. Roguelikes in general have a hard time with this, but Balatro cleverly sidesteps that issue by basing the entire game around the classic 52-card deck. That approchability will make it easy for anyone to get started, and from there start to learn how to alter the deck with the random Jokers that change how you look at your cards. It is the perfect example of a simple idea that expanded into something so deep and satisfying that it rightfully won tons of awards the year it came out. It has a surprising number of moving parts and different ways each run can go for a game that uses basic playing cards. Just be careful if you put it on your Steam Deck because it might just consume your entire life. Balatro - Official Launch Trailer

Cobalt Core Play 80% 80% Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Nintendo Switch Genre Puzzle, Role-playing (RPG), Strategy, Tactical, Indie, Card & Board Game Developer Rocket Rat Games Publisher Brace Yourself Games Release November 08, 2023 Even if deckbuilding roguelikes aren’t your thing, Cobalt Core obfuscates the card element just enough to make it feel more like a turn-based RPG than anything else. You pick your crew of three that each add different cards to your pool and move through a map via nodes just like Slay the Spire. Combat plays out somewhat like Into the Breach where you can see exactly what your opponent is doing and need to decide which cards to play to move, attack, and defend your own ship to do as much damage while taking as little as possible. Runs aren’t super long, and it won’t take you hundreds of hours to unlock everything. It isn’t going to be a game you play forever, but it makes sure the time you do spend in it is exciting and rewarding. Cobalt Core | Announcement Trailer

Returnal Play 83% 83% Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5 Genre Shooter Developer Housemarque Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Release April 30, 2021 Returnal might be the first true AAA Roguelike game that launched early in the PS5’s life and found its true home on the PC. Sure, you can use your PS5 controller to experience the haptics but this game sings at a high frame rate using keyboard and mouse controls. Like Hades, it also manages to weave the gameplay loop of dying and repeating runs into the narrative in a clever way that we won’t spoil here. This is a third-person shooter where you only get a handful of permanent upgrades for traversal, but plenty of new weapons and buffs. Unlike most third-person shooters, Returnal plays like a bullet-hell game where you need to dodge complex bullet patterns while firing back. It is one of the harder roguelikes out there, but very polished and one that you can actually see an ending to. Returnal - State of Play Gameplay Walkthrough | PS5

Vampire Survivors Play 81% 81% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Android, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS, PlayStation 5, Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure, Indie, Arcade Developer Poncle Publisher Poncle Release February 01, 2022 Seeing Vampire Survivors on the Steam store might lead you to believe it is some cheap Castlevania rip-off not even worth the few bucks it costs. While it clearly takes more than just some light inspiration from Castlevania, the gameplay is anything but cheap. The graphics are retro-inspired and readable, and the only input on the player’s part is moving your character, but the amount this game does with just that is rather impressive. Your character of choice will auto-attack with a default weapon, but as you level up and gain access to upgrades and new attacks, you slowly become an unstoppable ball of death. The main roguelike element is what selection of upgrades you get on each level since you can pick your character and stage, and the enemies don’t factor in much besides being fodder. Getting overpowered is addicting, and made only sweeter with hundreds of unlockables and challenges to go for. Vampire Survivors - Early Access Trailer

Rogue Legacy 2 Play 75% 75% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Platform, Role-playing (RPG), Adventure, Indie Developer Cellar Door Games Publisher Cellar Door Games Release April 28, 2022 The main difference between a roguelike and a roguelite is whether or not you keep any progress between your runs. Rogue Legacy was one of the first games to make permanent progression between runs part of the experience and incorporate some Metroidvania elements into the game. Rogue Legacy 2 further expands on everything the first did well. While plenty of games have adopted that progression system since then, what is still unique to this series is the system of choosing a descendant of your previous character on each run that comes with its own buffs and debuffs. These are contextualized as inherited traits, such as being colorblind or a compulsive gambling addict alongside one of the multiple unlockable classes. If you like a bit of Metroidvania design in your roguelike, plus always having something to reach for in the overall progression system, Rogue Legacy 2 is the king. Rogue Legacy 2 - Early Access Trailer

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance Platforms Nintendo Switch Genre Shooter, Indie Developer Edmund McMillen, Nicalis, Inc. Publisher Nicalis, Inc. Release November 03, 2021 Starting off as a simple Flash game, The Binding of Isaac has grown into one of the largest and most ambitious roguelike games on PC. The latest iteration, Repentance, is almost too big of a game now. What started as a little dungeon crawler where you shoot tears, collect items, and fight gross bosses has sprawled into a game with dozens of characters, hundreds of items that combine and interact in insane ways, multiple modes, challenges, achievements, secrets, and more. This is one of the few Roguelikes that, without exaggeration, you could play for hundreds of ours and see something new each time you play.