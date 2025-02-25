The best roguelikes on PC

We all know and love that “one more run” feeling we get when we find a roguelike that clicks with us. The thrill of never knowing exactly what your next attempt will look like make these some of the best PC games out there alongside the best FPS games on PC. Just like Metroidvanias, though, just calling something a roguelike doesn’t tell you a lot about it. They all have some level of randomized elements to them, but exactly what changes, what you keep, and even what you are doing in the game can vary. This means there is more than likely a roguelike that is perfect for your tastes. The only trouble is finding it. Don’t worry, our list won’t change if you come back tomorrow and will still have the best roguelikes you can play on PC.
