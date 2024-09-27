10 essential Steam Deck games you’ll keep coming back to

I can’t imagine life without my Steam Deck. Valve’s handheld PC has fundamentally changed how I play games with a massive chunk of my playtime now happening on the device. I don’t travel without it and I’m even using my Nintendo Switch less and less because of it. It’s a life-saver for someone who travels and commutes quite a bit.

Because I’m so often on the move, I like to keep a few games always installed on my Steam Deck. It’s a small handful of titles that I can bring up any time when I’m not sure what to play. These tend to be “infinitely replayable” titles, like roguelikes, that can kill a long flight or train ride with ease. If you’re looking for some standby games that you can always go back to when you need something to play, I recommend keeping these games installed on your Steam Deck at all times.

Vampire Survivors

If you were to ask me what the Steam Deck’s killer app is, I’d probably say Vampire Survivors. The indie game was a sensation in 2022 (it launched at the tail end of 2021) thanks to its low price tag and streamlined gameplay. All you have to do is dodge waves of enemies while your monster-hunting hero auto attacks. It sounds simple, but it’s still one of the most engrossing gameplay loops out there. Whenever I load it up on an airplane, I find that an hour goes by in no time. As an added bonus, it’s a great way to push your Steam Deck to its limits; turn on your frame rate counter and watch how low it can go as thousands of enemies flood the screen.

UFO 50

Though UFO 50 is new, it’s already become my go-to Steam Deck game — and I don’t think that’ll change any time soon. The ambitious release contains 50 original 8-bit games that are loaded with creative energy. You can play everything from a point-and-click horror game to a miniature spin on Into the Breach. With so many games to play, and multiple goals to chase in each for completionists, UFO 50 is the ultimate portable game. I’ve put over 65 hours into it so far and have only hit credits in 13 games. You can expect to get hundreds of hours out of it.

Balatro

If you haven’t played Balatro yet, prepare to lose an entire week of your life after grabbing it. The fantastic poker roguelike is the ultimate “one more round” game thanks to its elegant deckbuilding loop. The goal is to play poker hands to rack up chips, but that’s made more complex thanks to Jokers that give players passive abilities, card upgrades, and more. There are a wealth of strategies to try in each run, which makes Balatro the kind of game you always want handy when inspiration strikes. Just be warned: It’s a hard game to put down.

Elden Ring

Almost all of the games I’ve picked here are indie, and for good reason. While the Steam Deck can run big-budget games, they can be a drain on the battery and come with mixed performance. It’s not the ideal way to play a lot of games, but Elden Ring is an exception to the rule. The open-world action RPG is so enormous that it invites you to pick away at it slowly over time. There’s no better way to do that than by picking up your Steam Deck every now and then to poke into a new corner of The Lands Between. You may want a Steam Deck OLED if you plan to make this one of your go-to games, though.

Hades 2

Hades has been a go-t0 portable game of mine since 2020, but it’s finally been overthrown by its own sequel. Hades 2 is still in early access, but it’s already one of the Steam Deck’s most essential games. Even in its unfinished state, the action game already feels twice as big as its predecessor. Aside from the core roguelike run, there’s also a second run you can take on that takes players through an entirely different set of biomes. With plenty of ways to challenge yourself after clearing a run, it’s the kind of game you should always have installed.

Dead Cells

You can’t talk about action roguelikes without mentioning Dead Cells. Motion Twin’s hit roguelike still ranks among the genre’s best thanks to its crunchy pixel art, slick 2D action, and a deep progression system that makes each run feel worthwhile. It’s also been updated several times, which gives players a wealth of content to come back to, including its excellent Return to Castlevania DLC. Even after playing it for years, I still feel like I’ve yet to master it, making it the kind of game I always want to keep on deck.

Slay the Spire

If fast real-time action isn’t so much your thing, there are plenty of great Steam Deck games that may be more your speed. Slay the Spire is chief among them, as it’s still one of the best games you can have on standby. The roguelike deckbuilder has players attacking enemies and defending against them with a growing deck of cards. It’s a strategically rich game that rewards players who think creatively and build the ultimate deck. With a sequel in the works, I imagine Slay the Spire will remain one of the best Steam Deck options for a long time.

Into the Breach

Into the Breach is one of the few games that Digital Trends has ever given a perfect review score, and for good reason. The tactics game, in which players use mechs to defend a city from invading bugs, is nearly perfect. It almost feels like gaming’s version of chess, as players can spend a long time on each turn trying to figure out the right move to keep the city alive. There’s almost always an answer, too, so it’s a great game for those who want to use their brain more than their fingers.

Stardew Valley

Animal Crossing may not be (legally) available on Steam Deck, but the next best thing is. Stardew Valley is the kind of game that was built for a portable PC. The deep farming simulation is the kind of game you always want to have installed so you can check in on your crops or go fishing at any time. If you’ve played it to death and are looking something for something new instead, give early access game Fields of Mistria a try instead. It’s already a great fit for Steam Deck.

Dorfromantik

In addition to a suite of roguelikes, I love to keep some city builders installed at all times. There are plenty of options that run well on Steam Deck, but my highest recommendation goes to Dorfromantik. The relaxing game has players building cities out of interconnected tiles that turn into picturesque landscapes over time. Being cozy is a plus, but its real appeal is its tactile gameplay loop that is easy to get lost in for hours — especially in creative mode.