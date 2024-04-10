 Skip to main content
Slay the Spire 2 is coming to early access next year with a new hero

Tomas Franzese
By
Key art for Slay the Spire 2.
MegaCrit Games

MegaCrit Games announced Slay the Spire 2 during the Triple-i Initiative Showcase.

Slay the Spire 2 was revealed with an animated trailer that shows three warriors returning to the spire as they prepare to ascend it once again. This trailer confirms that The Ironclad and The Silent will be making a comeback. The third character is a lich called The Necrobinder. An in-game screenshot provides more context on this new character, saying that they are “a wandering lich who seeks to bind the forgotten corpse” and that they have the help of a giant bony left hand called Osty in battle.

We’ve only gotten a look at gameplay through screenshots. Players draw cards and must spend a limited amount of energy playing the best ones each turn. As players ascend the spire, they’ll encounter various events, like a symbiote that will either remove a random card from the player’s deck or add a Corrupted enchantment to a card at the cost of 6 HP. That all looks to be in line with how gameplay worked in the original Slay the Spire, which is a good thing because systems like these were influential to both the roguelike and card-collecting game genres as a whole.

The Necrobinder in Slay the Spire 2.
MegaCrit Games

We’re bound to learn more as we approach the game’s release. For now, MegaCrit is teasing that Slay the Spire 2 will enter early access sometime in 2025. The Triple-i Initiative was full of exciting reveals, especially as it pertained to roguelikes. Make sure you check out our full live recap of the event.

Tomas Franzese
