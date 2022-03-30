Spongebob, Slay the Spire, and more are April’s PS Plus games

Sony revealed that Hood: Outlaws & Legends, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, and Slay the Spire are the PlayStation Plus games for April 2022.

These games will be available to PlayStation Plus members from April 5 until May 2, 2022. Hood: Outlaws & Legends is a PS5 asymmetrical multiplayer game based on Robin Hood. In it, competing teams of thieves try to complete a heist while sabotaging and fighting each other. The PS4 version of the game will also be available to download for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated is a remake of a classic licensed game from the PS2 and GameCube era. It’s a solid 3D platformer that holds up well and received a surprisingly faithful remake, so this title is worth checking out, especially if you have childhood memories of the original Battle for Bikini Bottom.

Finally, Slay the Spire is a critically acclaimed roguelike where players craft increasingly powerful decks with each new run. It’s a simple but satisfying title and one that’s influenced countless games since its launch. Overall, this is a pretty decent month for PlayStation Plus, but it also arrives at a weird time.

This news comes a day after the announcement that Sony would restructure PlayStation Plus into multiple tiers in June 2022. The current version of the service will remain as PS Plus Essential. PlayStation Plus Extra, the second tier, will introduce a Game Pass-like library of games for subscribers to access, while the most expensive PlayStation Plus Premium tier will add classic games from past PlayStation consoles and free game trials to the subscription.

We still have a couple of months to go until this restructuring happens, so it’s business as usual for the monthly PlayStation Plus games for now.

