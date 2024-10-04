3 new PS Plus games you should play this weekend (October 4-6)

It’s October, so it’s finally time to start watching more horror movies and playing more horror video games to get in a spooky mood. Thankfully, recent additions to PS Plus are making it very easy to settle into that vibe. On top of that, a wrestling video game has just hit PlayStation Plus Essential ahead of the last big WWE events of the year. All of that has informed my picks for the three games PS Plus subscribers should check out this weekend.

The Last of Us Part I

At this point, The Last of Us is so iconic that it needs little introduction. It was a landmark horror video game that set new standards for video game narrative with its tale about Joel and Ellie. It was originally released for PS3 in 2013 and remastered for PS4 in 2014. The Last of Us Part I is a remake built for PS5. It gives the entire game a visual overhaul and adds accessibility features and an overall game feel to bring the adventure more in line with its 2020 sequel. If you haven’t played The Last of Us yet, you need to try it out now that the definitive version of it is on PS Plus.

The Last of Us Part I is available to PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers on PS5. It’s also on PC.

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

When you first boot up Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!, it might just seem like a normal visual romance novel about dating girls in the same high school club as you. Before long, you’ll discover that this is a horror game that can get quite unsettling as it frequently breaks the fourth wall. Doki Doki Literature Club went viral on websites like YouTube when it launched on PC in 2017 before coming to consoles in 2021 with some additional content. It’s the perfect game to play in early October, right between back-to-school season and Halloween.

The PS4 and PS5 versions of Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! are PlayStation Plus Essential games until November 4. It’s also available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

WWE 2K24

If you’re just in the mood for dumb fun and enjoy wrestling, you should check out WWE 2K24. The latest entry in 2K’s annual wrestling game series, WWE 2K24 mostly makes incremental improvements over predecessors to add more depth to modes like MyGM and the core wrestling gameplay. You know what you’re getting into when you download a game like WWE 2K24 on the weekend of the Bad Blood event. For fans of wrestling who have yet to pick it up, it’ll make for an enjoyable gaming weekend.

The PS4 and PS5 versions of WWE 2K24 are available via PS Plus Essential until November 4. It’s also on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S.