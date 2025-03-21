 Skip to main content
3 new PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (March 21-23)

Sargon leaping with his blades and with blue streaks behind him.
Ubisoft

After being spoiled with some massive titles hitting PlayStation Plus Essential to kick off the month, such as Dragon Age: The Veilguard, the second lineup of new titles is giving us a chance to catch up on some hidden gems that might’ve slipped us by on release. In all honesty, nearly every game coming to Extra and Premium this month is worth playing, with sports games, Metroidvanias, and indie games all getting representation. Still, we know gaming time is always at a premium so we made some tough calls to give you the three best new games on PlayStation Plus to play this weekend.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

We called Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown an early game of the year contender in 2024 and stand by that statement to this day. This game reimagines the classic action platformer as a Metroidvania in a way that makes us wonder why it hadn’t been done years ago. The progression of abilities is perfectly tuned, with plenty of puzzle platforming challenges that test your critical thinking as much as your dexterity. Even the core combat and movement mechanics are tight and satisfying so the simple act of filling out the intricate map is enjoyable. It is both a perfect starting point for newcomers to the genre, while also a deep and challenging experience for veterans who want to find every secret.

Recommended Videos

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S. Switch, and PC.

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles

Okay, the name Bang-On Balls: Chronicles might not immediately inspire confidence in this indie hit, but stick with us. You play as a ball in an open-world 3D action platformer where you are introduced to new mechanics in every level. Loosely based on historical locations, each level is an open hub where you are free to bounce, fight, and explore with your fully customizable ball hero. It is a modern-day revival of the old collect-a-thon genre without any of the downsides. It has enough variety and content to keep you happy alone but is even better in either 4-player online co-op or 2 2-player split-screen.

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

Armored Core

We already knew the classic Armored Core games would be coming to the Premium catalog so this isn’t a surprise to see. Still, with the latest Armored Core 6 reviving this classic mecha franchise, there’s never been a better excuse to revisit its origin with the original Armored Core. We won’t sugarcoat things: this game is clunky and brutal. Even though 6 had resource and money management, it wasn’t nearly as extreme as it was in the early games where you could easily lose the entire game due to a lack of funds. Still, with the addition of save states and rewind that comes with these emulated PS1 games, it will be much more forgiving than before.

Armored Core is available now on PS4 and PS5.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
