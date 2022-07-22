Best sports games for PS5

PlayStation 5 has developed a massive roster of sports games since launching in 2020. It’s largely dominated by yearly releases such as Madden and FIFA, but plenty of smaller, quirkier sports games can be found hiding behind some of those big names — making PS5 the perfect destination for armchair athletes or sports aficionados.

Whether you’re biding time for an upcoming season or just want a fun multiplayer title, here are the best sports games on PS5. These cover just about every major sport, including football, baseball, soccer, basketball, and more.

Further reading

Riders Republic Trailer 22 % 4/5 T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia Genre Racing, Simulator, Sport Developer Ubisoft Annecy Release October 28, 2021 Riders Republic is essentially a biking, snowboarding, and skiing game all wrapped up into one. You’ll jump onto an assortment of gear to explore the great outdoors, including locations inspired by some of today’s most popular National Parks. Scattered between the snowcapped peaks and dense forests are hundreds of quests. Some task you with taking part in a high-stakes race; others want you to pull off incredible tricks and rack up a high score. But whatever you’re doing, Riders Republic is always a blast, thanks to intuitive controls, a constant sense of progression, and a gorgeous backdrop for the action. Read our full Riders Republic review Read less Read more

MLB The Show 22 Trailer E Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Simulator, Sport Developer SIE San Diego Studio Publisher MLB Advanced Media Release April 05, 2022 MLB The Show has long been the go-to title for baseball fans, and the 2022 installment is arguably the best one yet. Beyond the usual assortment of on-field action, MLB The Show 22 lets you build your own stadium, tackle a lengthy career mode, and more. It looks better than ever too, thanks to the support for 4K and 60 frames per second. Read less Read more

EA Sports UFC 4 Trailer 70 % T Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One Genre Fighting, Sport Developer EA Vancouver Publisher Electronic Arts Release August 14, 2020 MMA is a brutal sport, and that physicality is expertly captured by UFC 4. Whether you’re looking to pin down your opponent for some “ground and pound” or throw punches from a distance, the game does a great job of perfecting each fighting style. There have also been re-works to takedowns and clinch control, which now offer more dynamic animations and better mimic the sport. Read less Read more

OlliOlli World Trailer E10 Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Shooter, Platform, Sport, Indie, Arcade Developer Roll7 Publisher Take-Two Interactive, Private Division Release February 08, 2022 OlliOlli World feels more like an arcade game than a sports game. You’ll dive into a series of colorful levels, each one filled with more obstacles, hazards, and challenges than the last. As you complete these missions, you’ll unlock new gear to help customize your character. The key to success is fast reflexes and learning every move in your skillset — failure to ollie, grind, or kickflip at the right time typically results in a less-than-perfect run. Read less Read more

FIFA 22 Trailer 80 % E Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia Genre Simulator, Sport Developer EA Vancouver Publisher EA Sports Release September 30, 2021 The latest entry in the belove FIFA franchise is all about HyperMotion. This new tech uses mocap data to create ultra-realistic movements on the pitch. Aside from the technical improvements on PS5, it’s still the same old FIFA. Tight controls, a deep FIFA Ultimate Team experience, and enjoyable multiplayer (both cooperative and competitive) make FIFA 22 one of the best soccer games on PS5. Read less Read more

NHL 22 Trailer E10 Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Sport Developer EA Vancouver Publisher EA Sports Release October 11, 2021 Enjoy the sport of hockey without the threat of losing any teeth. NHL 22 saw the series jump to the Frostbite engine, which offers a radically worked (and improved) on-ice experience. Fluid movement, slick animation, and unique Superstar X-Factors make this entry a huge leap forward — especially when coupled with the processing power of PS5. Read less Read more

Knockout City Trailer 77 % E10 Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Fighting, Shooter, Sport, Adventure, Indie Developer Velan Studios Publisher Electronic Arts Release May 21, 2021 Dodgeball is a sport that gets everyone’s attention until they graduate high school, at which point no one thinks about it ever again. Velan Studios aimed to fix that with Knockout City — an over-the-top dodgeball game that has you gunning for opponents in high-stakes showdowns. Throwing, dodging, catching, and coordinating with your teammates are the keys to victory, although you’ll also need to master the intricacies of each unique map. The game recently went free-to-play, so be sure to give it a home on your hard drive. Read less Read more

PGA TOUR 2K21 Trailer 70 % E Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia Genre Simulator, Sport Developer HB Studios, Illogika Studios Publisher 2K Release August 21, 2020 PGA Tour 2K21 is a faithful recreation of the peaceful (and rage-inducing) sport. Thankfully, both newcomers and golfing veterans can find success in this game, which offers dozens of tutorials to help get you up to speed. You can also dive into a bunch of local multiplayer modes such as Alt-Shot and 4-Player Scramble, which brings a bit of arcade fun to the realistic sim. Read less Read more

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Trailer 88 % T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Simulator, Sport Developer Vicarious Visions Publisher Activision Release September 04, 2020 What else is there to say? The legendary Tony Hawk series was reborn with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 as the first two entries in the series got the remake treatment for new-generation consoles. Much of the arcade action remains intact, although a few niceties from later installments were added to modernize the classics (such as reverts and new tricks). Read less Read more

NBA 2K22 Trailer E Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Simulator, Sport Developer Visual Concepts Publisher 2K Release September 09, 2021 NBA 2K22 lets you live out your hoop dreams, thanks to the MyCareer and MyTeam game modes. The former sees you climbing the “corporate” ladder and trying to become an NBA superstar. The latter has you piecing together your dream team and vying for a championship every season. Read less Read more

WWE 2K22 Trailer 3.5/5 T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Fighting, Simulator, Sport Developer Visual Concepts Publisher 2K Sports Release March 11, 2022 Another entry on this list, another game from 2K. This time it’s of the pro wrestling variety, with WWE 2K22 marking a return for the franchise after taking a year off following the disastrous WWE 2K20. This entry is a huge step in the right direction, with a new gameplay engine, updated controls, dozens of superstars, and enough content to keep you busy for years. Read our full WWE 2K22 review Read less Read more

Madden NFL 22 Trailer E Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia Genre Simulator, Sport, Strategy Developer EA Tiburon Publisher EA Sports Release August 20, 2021 Madden NFL 22 set out to capture the spirit of gameday, offering Home Field Advantage modifiers that can swing the momentum in your favor, new on-field reactions, different “broadcast” styles for each stadium, and an improved crowd that reacts to each on-field action. It’s still the same Madden you’ve grown to love, but this time with fancier graphics and a few new wrinkles to master. Read less Read more

Lonely Mountains: Downhill Trailer 72 % E10 Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Simulator, Sport, Indie Developer Megagon Industries Publisher Thunderful Release October 23, 2019 If you’re looking for an adrenaline-pumping arcade game, consider giving Lonely Mountains: Downhill an install. The game sees you jumping on a bike and barreling down mountains at breakneck speed, trying to reach the finish line as fast as possible. Mix in some fun challenges and plenty of customization options, and it’s easy to lose track of time in the gorgeous world of Lonely Mountains. Read less Read more

Editors' Recommendations