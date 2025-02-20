Technically speaking, all games are simulations. Most just tend to be very unrealistic. Even the best open-world games or best survival games take a ton of liberty in smoothing over a lot of the things we would normally think were mundane. The simulation genre not only embraces the fine details but makes mastering them the entire experience. There are plenty of meme games that make fun of simulators, but the ones that take themselves seriously end up being some of the best PS5 games you can play. Whether you love simulators already or are looking for some good places to start, here are all the best simulation games on PS5.