The best simulation games on PS5

By
Gran Turismo 7 played with a steering wheel.
Andy Boxall/DigitalTrends / Sony

Technically speaking, all games are simulations. Most just tend to be very unrealistic. Even the best open-world games or best survival games take a ton of liberty in smoothing over a lot of the things we would normally think were mundane. The simulation genre not only embraces the fine details but makes mastering them the entire experience. There are plenty of meme games that make fun of simulators, but the ones that take themselves seriously end up being some of the best PS5 games you can play. Whether you love simulators already or are looking for some good places to start, here are all the best simulation games on PS5.

Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7
81%
Platforms
PlayStation VR2, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5
Genre
Racing, Simulator, Sport
Developer
Polyphony Digital
Publisher
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Release
March 04, 2022
Racing games are one of the oldest genres that meld with simulators. Gran Turismo 7 isn’t a pure simulation in that sense but is a great balance between realistic physics and handling, with satisfying races and an addictive GT Cafe mode. Visually, this game looks like the real thing to, and by that, we mean real life. This game easily has some of the best graphics on PS5, and that only becomes more impressive when you see the game in motion. If you’re really looking to make this as much of a simulation as possible, attach your PSVR2 headset and you will hardly be able to tell you’re not behind the wheel of one of these high-powered cars.
Gran Turismo 7 - Ready Set GT TV Trailer | PS5, PS4
Recommended Videos

Planet Coaster 2

Planet Coaster 2
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5
Genre
Simulator, Strategy, Adventure
Developer
Frontier Developments
Publisher
Frontier Developments
Release
November 06, 2024
The old Rollercoaster Tycoon games somehow made the idea of being a manager of a theme park even more fun than being a guest. While that series is over, Planet Coaster 2 has taken up the mantle as a worthy spiritual successor on PS5. Just like those original games, you are free to design your own dream amusement park in either a career mode with various stages and goals, sandbox mode, and challenge mode. The building and designing tools here are the best you can find and even work amazingly on a controller. Of course, the best part is designing your own coasters and seeing how many guests you can draw in to give it a ride.
Planet Coaster 2 | Announcement Trailer
PowerWash Simulator

PowerWash Simulator
77%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Simulator, Indie
Developer
FuturLab
Publisher
Square Enix
Release
July 14, 2022
At first, you might assume PowerWash Simulator is one of those parody games we talked about like Goat Simulator, but PowerWash Simulator is the real deal. It might sound a bit odd, but you have no idea just how therapeutic and satisfying it is to blast away grime and dirt with your hose in neat lines until there isn’t a spec left. There are challenges within each level, but you can ignore them and just enjoy the process of cleaning at your own pace. The game has tons of additional maps that feature other iconic IPs like Final Fantasy and Spongebob if you crave more after beating all the base game levels.
PowerWash Simulator Early Access Launch Trailer

Train Sim World 5

Train Sim World 5
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One
Genre
Simulator
Developer
Dovetail Games
Publisher
Dovetail Games
Release
September 17, 2024
Model trains used to be a huge hobby back in the day, but now that crowd has moved over to video games. Train Sim World 5 is the biggest and most lovingly detailed railway simulation you could ever ask for. Featuring recreations of iconic railways through cities such as London, Frankfurt, and Los Angeles, there are hundreds of train models and lines to ride through dozens of DLC expansions. Besides simply managing trains, you can also play as a conductor and check passenger’s tickets, operate the doors, and manage the entire trip from inside the train. Or, get creative and fully design and customize your trains.
Train Sim World 5 Arriving 17th September!

Farming Simulator 25

Farming Simulator 25
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Mac
Genre
Simulator
Developer
Giants Software
Publisher
Giants Software
Release
November 12, 2024
Arguably the most famous and popular of all simulation games, Farming Simulator 25 is the latest and greatest entry in the series. This game really is exactly what the title tells you; a farming simulator. Think of it as a more hardcore version of a Stardew Valley, where you need to fully tend to your farm by using all the iconic machinery and tools. The game features over 400 farming vehicles that are pulled right from the real world brands for full authenticity. This isn’t just a relaxing experience, however, since you will need to deal with the weather and economy to keep your farm going strong.
Farming Simulator 25: Cinematic Trailer (Announcement)

House Flipper 2

House Flipper 2
75%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5
Genre
Simulator, Indie
Developer
Empyrean, Frozen District
Publisher
Frozen District, PlayWay S.A.
Release
December 14, 2023
Anyone who loves those home renovation shows that always seem to be on TV will love House Flipper 2. You are given a rundown property, some tools, and the objective to transform it into your dream house. There’s a complete story mode to go through that gives you specific tasks to complete or a sandbox mode where you can spend all the time you want designing the perfect home from scratch.
House Flipper 2 - Official Cinematic Teaser

Job Simulator: The 2050 Archives

Job Simulator: The 2050 Archives
78%
Platforms
Meta Quest 2, PlayStation VR2, Windows Mixed Reality, PlayStation VR, visionOS, SteamVR, Meta Rift, Meta Quest
Genre
Simulator
Developer
Owlchemy Labs
Publisher
Owlchemy Labs
Release
April 05, 2016
Okay, we had to include at least one joke game on this list, but Job Simulator is still a really fun experience if you have a PSVR2. The entire premise of the game is that you are playing jobs recreated by robots to the best of their ability. Naturally, these are a bit absurd and humorous to experience. Jobs include auto mechanic, chef, clerk, and office worker, but none last more than a few minutes to complete. Everything can be done from a single position and only requires your hands, so it is a great game to give friends and family to try who may not have used VR before. Either way, just messing around and figuring out all the outlandish ways you can complete your objectives is a joyful time.
Job Simulator Vive Launch Trailer

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
