3 PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (March 14-16)

By
The PC version of Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

The beginning of March was light in upcoming PS5 games, but the long-delayed Assassin’s Creed Shadows is right around the corner. But we still have an entire weekend to fill before it comes out, which is where your PlayStation Plus subscription pays off. The Essential games for March were incredibly strong, but the back catalogue of Extra and Premium games has the perfect selection to get you excited for all the biggest upcoming video games, like Death Stranding 2. Or, it could be the perfect way to find a fun, bite-sized game to hold you over until next week’s releases hit and dominate your time. As always, I have hand-selected only the best games in PlayStation Plus for you to play this weekend.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut

Even before Shadows was announced, Ghost of Tsushima was touted as being the Japanese AC game that Ubisoft should have made years ago. While that is a reductive way to frame it, there’s no denying there are similarities, and the two will be directly compared. Whether you plan on playing Shadows or not, Ghost is a magnificent game that still boasts some of the best graphics on PS5. Exploring the vibrant island of Tsushima as you follow the wind and animals rather than waypoints gives you a deep appreciation for the world you’re fighting for. If you missed out on the Director’s Cut content, jumping back in for the Iki Island DLC is perhaps the best part of the experience.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut is available now on PS4, PS5, and PC.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut

Death Stranding Director's Cut - Final Trailer | PS5

Going from one director’s cut to another, we just learned the release date for Death Stranding 2 this week and saw another lengthy trailer that raises more questions than answers. There’s no telling where the story will go in this sequel, but the one thing that is clear is that playing the first game will be essential. If you haven’t gotten around to Death Stranding yet for whatever reason, giving yourself plenty of time to settle in with its slow pace and unique method of storytelling and world-building would be for the best. The main gameplay loop revolves around making deliveries over treacherous terrain, with minimal combat against humans and more fantastical creatures. It was a very relevant game when it was released at the start of the pandemic, but perhaps even more so now with its themes about reconnecting a broken America.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Prodeus

Those two games are massive time investments that, while worth every hour, may not be something you want to start if you plan on picking up another giant open-world game this week. For something a bit more visceral, arcade-y, and low-commitment, check out Prodeus. This game arrived during the boomer shooter revival and got lost in the shuffle for many. It stays true to the classic FPS design of throwing tons of enemies at you in maze-like levels, tons of secrets, and equipping you with an arsenal of chunky weapons to blast your enemies to bloody bits with. Stages can be as quick as a few minutes each if you sprint through, killing as fast as possible, or a bit longer if you feel like hunting for secrets. Whether you take it on alone or in co-op, it is the perfect choice if you just need something instantly fun to jump in and out of.

Prodeus is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

