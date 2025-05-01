3 new Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (May 2-5)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Towerborne Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Anno 1800

It’s hard to imagine Xbox gamers having another massive month after the one we got in April, but May is when things really start to get crazy for upcoming Xbox Series X games. The big game to watch out for is Doom: The Dark Ages, but we have a little bit of breathing room before ripping and tearing through that game. During this little lull, we decided to dive back into the Game Pass library and pick out the best games you should play over this weekend.

Towerborne

You could technically have already been playing Towerborne like we have, but anyone who missed the news about it being in early access, or just wanted to wait, can now jump in for its official release as a Game Preview title on Series X/S. We don’t blame anyone for missing this game since it flew under a lot of people’s radar, but have to urge anyone with a love for side-scrolling beat ’em ups to give it a shot. The game uses elements of the core genre, plus a live-service model. Don’t let that word turn you off, though. This is one of the few games we can say works in this model. The moment-to-moment action is satisfying, and the progression and upgrades all feel great to earn.

Towerborne is available now on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

May the fourth be with you! Sorry, we had to say it. This is the unofficial Star Wars holiday so we had to celebrate it with at least one game, and if we could only pick one, then it had to be Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. This one massive package lets you relive any or all of the core films in a friendly Lego shell. You can stick to the original trilogy, play the entire saga from beginning to end, or invent your own order. Even if you weren’t a fan of some of the films, the way they are recreated in Lego makes it much more fun and carefree. As a game, there is almost too much to do here if you are a completionist.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

Anno 1800

City builders are somewhat niche, but the Anno series has been keeping that passionate crowd happy for years. With Anno 1800 the game has jumped to the beginning of the industrial age and sets you loose to build the perfect empire of your own design. You will not only build up your civilization while competing against other growing cities on the map. There’s a story mode to help you learn all the mechanics and systems to build a thriving city, plus multiplayer and sandbox modes to see just how efficient you are as a leader. This genre might feel a little intimidating if you’ve never tried it before, but this is one of the most highly-rated and beginner-friendly entries you can find.

Anno 1800 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.