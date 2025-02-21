3 new PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (February 21-23)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Lost Records: Bloom and Rage Tape 1 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Patapon 3

PlayStation Plus isn’t as consistent as Game Pass in adding day one titles to the service, but when we do get them, they tend to be excellent. The last State of Play revealed some exciting upcoming PS5 games coming to Plus on day one in the future, alongside games like Saros which are much further out, but one of the month’s most interesting games is already on the service. The rest of the lineup is nothing to sneeze at, either. From AAA games to the return of old favorites, we’ve got the perfect selection of games for you to dive into this weekend.

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage Tape 1

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage - First Look Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games

The next game from developer Don’t Nod, the original creators of Life is Strange, is taking us back to the ’90s. Split into two parts (the second scheduled to release on April 15), Lost Records: Bloom and Rage is another adventure game focused on a group of four girls split between the summer of 1995 and 27 years later after the friends had a falling out. Whatever secret caused them to break apart has brought them back together. Anyone with nostalgia for the ’90s and a love for teen drama and mystery has nothing to lose giving this first chapter a shot. Thankfully the story is only split into two this time so you won’t have to wait multiple months between parts to finish the story.

Recommended Videos

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Official Reveal Trailer

Respawn might be best known for FPS games, but it somehow also managed to make two of the best third-person action-adventure games in the new Star Wars Jedi series. Survivor is the direct sequel to Fallen Order so playing that one first is highly recommended. The sequel improves upon the Metroidvania structure, adds new weapons, and a story that manages to be thrilling despite wedging itself within the movie canon. The game did suffer from some poor performance on consoles at launch, but now that it’s been almost two years since launch, nearly all those issues have been cleared up. Even if you aren’t a major Star Wars fan, this is just an excellent action game.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Patapon 3

Patapon®3 - Story Trailer

Not all the PSP games added to Plus have been great, but no one should ignore this Patapon 3 port. If you’re unfamiliar with the series, Patapon is a rhythm action game where you direct your army of cute little monsters by pressing the face buttons to the beat. There’s no grand narrative to follow so you’re free to jump into this last entry and just enjoy the refined gameplay that adds in quests, customization options, and all the rewind and quicksave features you expect from ports such as this. If you just want a fun little time waster between bigger games, this is an excellent one to pick up, play a few rounds, and put down again.

Patapon 3 is available now on PS4 and PS5.