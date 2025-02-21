 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

3 new PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (February 21-23)

By
The four girls stand together in Lost Records: Bloom & Rage.
Don't Nod

PlayStation Plus isn’t as consistent as Game Pass in adding day one titles to the service, but when we do get them, they tend to be excellent. The last State of Play revealed some exciting upcoming PS5 games coming to Plus on day one in the future, alongside games like Saros which are much further out, but one of the month’s most interesting games is already on the service. The rest of the lineup is nothing to sneeze at, either. From AAA games to the return of old favorites, we’ve got the perfect selection of games for you to dive into this weekend.

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage Tape 1

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage - First Look Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games

The next game from developer Don’t Nod, the original creators of Life is Strange, is taking us back to the ’90s. Split into two parts (the second scheduled to release on April 15), Lost Records: Bloom and Rage is another adventure game focused on a group of four girls split between the summer of 1995 and 27 years later after the friends had a falling out. Whatever secret caused them to break apart has brought them back together. Anyone with nostalgia for the ’90s and a love for teen drama and mystery has nothing to lose giving this first chapter a shot. Thankfully the story is only split into two this time so you won’t have to wait multiple months between parts to finish the story.

Recommended Videos

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Related

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Official Reveal Trailer

Respawn might be best known for FPS games, but it somehow also managed to make two of the best third-person action-adventure games in the new Star Wars Jedi series. Survivor is the direct sequel to Fallen Order so playing that one first is highly recommended. The sequel improves upon the Metroidvania structure, adds new weapons, and a story that manages to be thrilling despite wedging itself within the movie canon. The game did suffer from some poor performance on consoles at launch, but now that it’s been almost two years since launch, nearly all those issues have been cleared up. Even if you aren’t a major Star Wars fan, this is just an excellent action game.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Patapon 3

Patapon®3 - Story Trailer

Not all the PSP games added to Plus have been great, but no one should ignore this Patapon 3 port. If you’re unfamiliar with the series, Patapon is a rhythm action game where you direct your army of cute little monsters by pressing the face buttons to the beat. There’s no grand narrative to follow so you’re free to jump into this last entry and just enjoy the refined gameplay that adds in quests, customization options, and all the rewind and quicksave features you expect from ports such as this. If you just want a fun little time waster between bigger games, this is an excellent one to pick up, play a few rounds, and put down again.

Patapon 3 is available now on PS4 and PS5.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
3 new PS Plus games you should play this weekend (January 10-12)
Key art for the Deathstroke season of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

A new batch of monthly PlayStation Plus Essential games dropped earlier this week. Differing from the mid-month PS Plus Extra and Premium Catalog drops, this is a group of three games available from now until February 4 that PS Plus subscribers from all tiers can redeem. It's one of the more eclectic PS Plus Essential months in some time, as it features a disappointing shooter based on the Suicide Squad comics from DC, a remaster of a 2010 racing game from EA, and a hilarious pseudo-sequel to an infamous indie game from the early 2010s. If you're wondering what you should be playing on your PS4 or PS5 this weekend, these are the games that you should be starting with.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - Season 4 - "Meet Deathstroke"

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was an ambitious live-service shooter from Rocksteady, the developer behind the Batman: Arkham games. It's now infamous for flopping hard upon its release; revisiting the game one year later, I still have mixed feelings about it. As the game gets its final content update this month, WB Games offers Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League for free to any PS Plus subscriber who wants it. While I wouldn't recommend playing this game because it's good, it's a gaming curiosity worth claiming and having as part of your game library in case you ever want to check it out.

Read more
3 PS Plus games you should play this weekend (January 3-5)
Key art for Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut.

While 2025 has just begun, we already know about some of the biggest games coming to the PlayStation 5 this year. Ghost of Yotei, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, and Grand Theft Auto VI, in particular, stand out as potential defining PS5 releases for 2025 right now. Luckily for those of us who subscribed to PlayStation Plus Extra, the predecessors to all three of those games are available to play as part of the Sony game subscription service's catalog. As such, those games make up my list of recommendations for new PS Plus Extra games to play to kick off the new year.
Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - Announcement Trailer | PS5, PS4

Sucker Punch Productions will release Ghost of Yotei later this year, giving us yet another open-world action-adventure game set in Japan. While it isn't a direct sequel, I still think it's a good idea to check out Ghost of Tsushima before playing Ghost of Yotei. Sucker Punch Productions' last game instantly cemented Ghost as a new hallmark series for Sony; the enhanced Director's Cut version of the game is still one of the best-looking titles that you can play on PS5. And while I'm not quite as fond of the story and gameplay compared to other games, if you enjoy games like Assassin's Creed Mirage or Red Dead Redemption 2, then Ghost of Tsushima's realistic open world will really immerse you. After playing Ghost of Tsushima, you'll have a better understanding of the foundation that Ghost of Yotei will be building on and will more clearly see how it evolves and improves upon that formula.

Read more
2024 gaming report card: How did PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo fare?
Living room with Microsoft Xbox Series X (L) and Sony PlayStation 5 home video game consoles alongside a television and soundbar.

After a long and busy 12 months, 2024 is officially in the books. Players have a few weeks to rest before the video game release calendar picks up in February with a barrage of major releases. That's a problem for next month, though. Until then, we've still got some time to reflect on what was a rollercoaster year for the gaming industry, full of surprise hits, total flops, and surprising no shows.

At the center of all that was the three pillars of mainstream gaming: Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo. While their power may be waning in the age of portable PCs like the Steam Deck, these platform holders are still the watercooler conversation starters whose every move generates buzz. This year, all three companies found themselves in a strange spot. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X hit the awkward midpoint of their lifespans, while the Nintendo Switch was left to tread water after its much anticipated successor was pushed out of 2024. All three would have to get creative if they were going to end the year strong.

Read more