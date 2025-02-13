Saros: release window, trailers, and more

Table of Contents Table of Contents Release window Platforms Trailers Gameplay Preorder

The slate of upcoming PS5 games is starting to really take shape with games like Ghost of Yotei and Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. One of the newer studios to become a first-party PlayStation team was Housemarque. Originally a team that worked on amazing arcade-style games, it broke the mold with one of the best roguelikes on PS5 with Returnal. The studio’s next game looks like an evolution of the winning formula found with that game but is still shrouded in mystery. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming video game known as Saros.

Because Saros is a PS5 exclusive, you won’t find it on our lists of upcoming Xbox Series X games, upcoming Switch games, or upcoming PC games.

Recommended Videos

Release window

For now, Saros has a release window of 2026. Housemarque’s previous game, Returnal, launched in 2021 so 2026 would give it a 5 year development time. There’s a good chance that could mean Saros comes out in the early months or the first half of the year, but we will wait to learn more.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Platforms

Saros will be a PS5b exclusive title, at least at launch. We know PlayStation has become more comfortable porting its first-party exclusives to PC, including Returnal, so we’d bet that Saros also makes its way to that platform 6 months to a year later.

Trailers

We were introduced to the world of Saros with the announce trailer revealed at the February 2025 State of Play. We see our protagonist Arjun Deraj, played by Rahul Kholi, waking on the beach of an alien world. He narrates that no matter how many times he dies, he always returns to that moment before the sun dies. He walks into the water as a massive, multi-armed demonic figure rises and readies his weapon to fight claiming that he comes back stronger each time.

The planet is called Carcosa, the home of a lost colony that is under some effect of a mysterious solar eclipse. Arjun is part of a group called Soltari Enforcer but has a much more personal goal there to locate someone close to him. Housemarque teases that there will be an ensemble of other characters present, but so far we’ve only seen our main character.

Gameplay

Even though the first trailer didn’t show any gameplay, we know it is going to pick up where Returnal left off. Saros is another third-person action game with roguelike elements and a heavy focus on bullet patterns. This is evident by the spiral of projectiles we see reflected in Arjun’s eye in the footage.

What will be different this time around is the fact that there will be a greater emphasis on permanent progression. In Returnal, only a handful of abilities carried over between runs. While the world will still change between runs, players will have the ability to permanently upgrade aspects of their loadout to have a better chance on the next run,

Preorder

We only know that our adventure in Saros will begin sometime in 2026, so no preorder information is out there yet. We will keep you updated as more details are released.