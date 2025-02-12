Everything announced at PlayStation State of Play February 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents Saros is Housemarque’s Returnal follow up Borderlands 4 launches this September Metal Gear Solid Delta is coming in August, as leaked Sonic Racing CrossWorlds gets a big trailer Warriors: Abyss is a surprise Musou rouglike Onimusha: Way of the Sword gets a new trailer Lies of P: Overture is a prequel DLC Days Gone is getting a remaster Everything else

After a strange but ultimately successful 2024, Sony unveiled its plans for 2025 with a State of Play — or at least, partially. Rather than focusing on big first-party games like Ghost of Yotei and Marvel’s Wolverine, the 45 minute showcase almost exclusively focused on upcoming third-party games. We got release dates for Borderlands 4 and Metal Gear Solid Delta, filling us in on what’s coming in the second half of 2025. We even got a surprise release in Warriors: Abyss, a new Musou roguelike from Koei Tecmo available today.

There was just a smidge of first-party news. Sony ended strong with a teaser for Saros, a new game from the studio behind Returnal. We also saw Days Gone Remastered, which will give Sony’s zombie game a similar treatment to The Last of Us Part 2. Unfortunately, we didn’t get any Bloodborne news at this as fans had hoped, but it was still an intriguing showcase. Here’s everything that Sony announced at the February 2025 State of Play.

Saros is Housemarque’s Returnal follow up

The biggest first-party news from the State of Play came from Returnal developer Housemarque. Its next game is Saros, which is set to launch in 2026. We only got a moody tease of it at the show, but we know that it’s going to build on Returnal‘s roguelike formula. Housemarque says it’ll show off gameplay later this year, so stay tuned. It will launch exclusively on PS5.

Borderlands 4 launches this September

Borderlands 4 - Official Launch Date Trailer

Borderlands 4 made a big appearance during the stream, debuting its first gameplay trailer. It’s about what you’d expect from the series, with an emphasis on its iconic visual style and its fast gunplay. The only thing we didn’t get a sense of is what its jokes sound like, as we didn’t get any hints of story or writing. We got a release date too. It’ll release on September 23, and it will get its own State of Play presentation this Spring.

Metal Gear Solid Delta is coming in August, as leaked

As was recently leaked, Metal Gear Solid Delta will launch on August 28. We learned that in a brand new trailer that showed off much more of the remake. We also got a little teaser at the end for a new Ape Escape crossover, which also leaked alongside the release date ahead of the show.

Sonic Racing CrossWorlds gets a big trailer

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - Announce Trailer

Sonic Racing Crossworlds got a big new trailer, showing off the racing game in action. It was an exciting clip that showed off tons of Sonic characters, including Shadow and Knuckles, and mind-bending tracks. The big news, though, is that its getting a Closed Network Test very soon. Players will be able to try it out on February 21. It doesn’t currently have a release date, though.

Warriors: Abyss is a surprise Musou rouglike

Warriors: Abyss - Launch Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

While surprise releases usually aren’t Sony’s forte, we got a rare one today. Warriors: Abyss is a new game by Koei Tecmo that turns the Dynasty Warriors series into a roguelike. It’s a top down action game that still has players chopping up tons of enemies. Shockingly, it’s available today.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword gets a new trailer

Onimusha: Way of the Sword - 1st Trailer: Protagonist | PS5 Games

While it won’t be launching until 2026, we did get a brand new trailer for Onimusha: Way of the Sword. This one focused on its protagonist and gameplay, showing a lot of intense action in motion. It was a bit of a surprise considering that we only just saw it for the first time at this year’s Game Awards and it won’t launch until next year.

Lies of P: Overture is a prequel DLC

Lies of P: Overture - Announcement Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

We got our first look at Lies of P‘s anticipated DLC. Dubbed Overture, the update is a prequel that takes the Soulslike to a snowy world. It’s a bit of a tonal departure from the grim base game, with brighter visuals (a winter setting will do that). The story will chronicle the beginning of the Puppet Frenzy and lead into the events of the base game. It’s set to launch sometime this summer.

Days Gone is getting a remaster

Sony’s Days Gone is getting a surprising remaster on April 25. Days Gone Remastered gives the divisive PS4 release a visual upgrade and new features such as a permadeath mode, a speedrun mode, and a survival horde mode. As is usually the case with Sony’s remasters, it will also add a suite of accessibility options. It’ll feature both VRR and PS5 Pro support. Those who have purchased Days Gone on PS4 can upgrade to the remaster for $10.

