Everything announced at PlayStation State of Play February 2025

By
State of Play | February 12, 2025 [English Subtitles]

After a strange but ultimately successful 2024, Sony unveiled its plans for 2025 with a State of Play — or at least, partially. Rather than focusing on big first-party games like Ghost of Yotei and Marvel’s Wolverine, the 45 minute showcase almost exclusively focused on upcoming third-party games. We got release dates for Borderlands 4 and Metal Gear Solid Delta, filling us in on what’s coming in the second half of 2025. We even got a surprise release in Warriors: Abyss, a new Musou roguelike from Koei Tecmo available today.

There was just a smidge of first-party news. Sony ended strong with a teaser for Saros, a new game from the studio behind Returnal. We also saw Days Gone Remastered, which will give Sony’s zombie game a similar treatment to The Last of Us Part 2. Unfortunately, we didn’t get any Bloodborne news at this as fans had hoped, but it was still an intriguing showcase. Here’s everything that Sony announced at the February 2025 State of Play.

Saros is Housemarque’s Returnal follow up

The biggest first-party news from the State of Play came from Returnal developer Housemarque. Its next game is Saros, which is set to launch in 2026. We only got a moody tease of it at the show, but we know that it’s going to build on Returnal‘s roguelike formula. Housemarque says it’ll show off gameplay later this year, so stay tuned. It will launch exclusively on PS5.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Borderlands 4 launches this September

Borderlands 4 - Official Launch Date Trailer

Borderlands 4 made a big appearance during the stream, debuting its first gameplay trailer. It’s about what you’d expect from the series, with an emphasis on its iconic visual style and its fast gunplay. The only thing we didn’t get a sense of is what its jokes sound like, as we didn’t get any hints of story or writing. We got a release date too. It’ll release on September 23, and it will get its own State of Play presentation this Spring.

Metal Gear Solid Delta is coming in August, as leaked

As was recently leaked, Metal Gear Solid Delta will launch on August 28. We learned that in a brand new trailer that showed off much more of the remake. We also got a little teaser at the end for a new Ape Escape crossover, which also leaked alongside the release date ahead of the show.

Sonic Racing CrossWorlds gets a big trailer

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - Announce Trailer

Sonic Racing Crossworlds got a big new trailer, showing off the racing game in action. It was an exciting clip that showed off tons of Sonic characters, including Shadow and Knuckles, and mind-bending tracks. The big news, though, is that its getting a Closed Network Test very soon. Players will be able to try it out on February 21. It doesn’t currently have a release date, though.

Warriors: Abyss is a surprise Musou rouglike

Warriors: Abyss - Launch Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

While surprise releases usually aren’t Sony’s forte, we got a rare one today. Warriors: Abyss is a new game by Koei Tecmo that turns the Dynasty Warriors series into a roguelike. It’s a top down action game that still has players chopping up tons of enemies. Shockingly, it’s available today.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword gets a new trailer

Onimusha: Way of the Sword - 1st Trailer: Protagonist | PS5 Games

While it won’t be launching until 2026, we did get a brand new trailer for Onimusha: Way of the Sword. This one focused on its protagonist and gameplay, showing a lot of intense action in motion. It was a bit of a surprise considering that we only just saw it for the first time at this year’s Game Awards and it won’t launch until next year.

Lies of P: Overture is a prequel DLC

Lies of P: Overture - Announcement Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

We got our first look at Lies of P‘s anticipated DLC. Dubbed Overture, the update is a prequel that takes the Soulslike to a snowy world. It’s a bit of a tonal departure from the grim base game, with brighter visuals (a winter setting will do that). The story will chronicle the beginning of the Puppet Frenzy and lead into the events of the base game. It’s set to launch sometime this summer.

Days Gone is getting a remaster

Sony’s Days Gone is getting a surprising remaster on April 25. Days Gone Remastered gives the divisive PS4 release a visual upgrade and new features such as a permadeath mode, a speedrun mode, and a survival horde mode. As is usually the case with Sony’s remasters, it will also add a suite of accessibility options. It’ll feature both VRR and PS5 Pro support. Those who have purchased Days Gone on PS4 can upgrade to the remaster for $10.

Everything else

  • A new trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds revealed a free spring update that will add Mizutsune.
  • Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is a new 2D action game coming August 29.
  • Digimon Story: Time Stranger is a new game set to launch this year.
  • Lost Soul Aside will launch on May 30, and it got a new trailer.
  • Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is getting a demo on Friday.
  • Dave the Diver is getting a Like a Dragon themed DLC in April.
  • Splitgate 2 will get an alpha test on February 27.
  • We got our first look at WWE 2K25‘s new Island mode.
  • Split Fiction got a brand new trailer.
  • Supermassive Games’ Directive 8020 launches on October 2.
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic launches on June 13.
  • The Midnight Walk is a new first-person game with a stop-motion animation style launching on May 8.
  • Darwin’s Paradox is a new game where players control an octopus.
  • The upcoming Onimusha 2 remaster got an overview trailer, revealing a May 23 release date.
  • Hell is Us launches on September 4.
  • Dreams of Another is a strange, surreal shooting game coming to PlayStation VR2.
  • Stellar Blade is getting a Nikke crossover, and coming to PC in June.
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Lost Records: Bloom and Rage, Blue Prince, and Abiotic Factor are coming to PS Plus.
  • The first three Armored Core games are coming to PS Plus Classic.
  • Tides of Annihilation is a new fantasy action game, and it got an eerie trailer showing it off.
  • Metal Eden will launch on May 6.
  • Mindseye is an dystopian action-adventure game with an emphasis on driving and shooting.

Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Senior Gaming Editor
As Digital Trends' Senior Gaming Editor, Giovanni Colantonio oversees all things video games at Digital Trends. As a veteran…
3 new PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (February 7-9)
A player points a gun at a tiny town in High on Life.

It's the shortest month of the year, but PlayStation is still packing it full of new games joining the PlayStation Plus catalog. The first week is always dedicated to the Essential tier, meaning these games are available to anyone with a subscription. Time is at a premium this month with all the massive upcoming PS5 games, like Monster Hunter Wilds and Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, but they aren't here just yet. This weekend, we have a series of games that are perfect holdovers to make the wait for your next giant time investment more bearable. We've got a fantastic co-op game, a shorter game you might be able to beat in a day or two, and a surprising remake you might just fall in love with. If you've got nothing else planned, these are the 3 new PlayStation Plus games you should check out this weekend.
High on Life
HIGH ON LIFE Official Game Trailer

Games very rarely attempt to be funny on purpose. Comedy is already incredibly subjective, and because the player has so much control over the pace of a game it makes it almost impossible for every joke to land as it is intended. High on Life comes from Squanch Games and is one of the rare examples of a game that uses the medium of games to its advantage when crafting jokes. It is a brisk first-person shooter set in a sci-fi world where you become an alien bounty hunter welding living weapons called Gatlians that are all voiced by comedians such as J. B. Smove, Tim Robinson, Betsy Sodaro, Jack Black, and many more. If the humor of Rick and Morty doesn't hit for you, it may not do it for you here either, but if it does then you'll have a blast.

Read more
3 PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (January 31-February 2)
sayonara-wild-hearts

As January comes to a close, we have one last weekend of relative downtime before all the upcoming PS5 games in February swoop in. That said, we still need some great games to play without cutting into our budgets. That's where PlayStation Plus comes in. We are in that awkward period between the last batch of Extra and Premium games arriving and the new Essential games for February going live, but there are hundreds of games in the service you might have missed that may have passed you by that are more than worth a weekend of your time. Whether you need something to whet your appetite for Monster Hunter Wilds or a cozy indie game you can complete in a sitting or two, these are the games on PlayStation Plus you should add to your download queue for this weekend.
Sayonara Wild Hearts
SAYONARA WILD HEARTS | Launch Trailer

Imagine playing through an interactive music video and you will start to get an idea of what Sayonara Wild Hearts is. You will guide your character through vibrant and high-contrast environments with a dream-like aesthetic across an entire tracklist of songs. The gameplay is a blend of rhythm game mechanics where you will need to time button presses, but it is mainly about guiding your character through stages trying to collect hearts to rack up as many points as possible. While you could go for the high scores and secret objectives, you could just as easily vibe out with the game and flow through it like an interactive album in just a sitting or two.

Read more
Forza Horizon 5 races onto PlayStation 5 this spring
Multiple cars race in Mexico in Forza Horizon 5.

Forza Horizon 5 is on its way to the PlayStation 5 sometime this spring, along with crossplay right out of the gate. Interested gamers can wishlist it starting today and will be notified when Forza Horizon 5 comes available. As an added bonus, Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios is releasing a free update called Horizon Realms for all platforms.

When it launches on PlayStation 5, Forza Horizon 5 players will have access to all existing content. That includes almost 900 different cars, two full expansions, over 40 game updates, and all of the wide-0pen roads to explore across Mexico's countryside. Playground Games says more details about the Horizon Realms update will be released at a later date.

Read more