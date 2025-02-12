 Skip to main content
Lies of P: Overture is a chilling prequel DLC coming this summer

By
Key art of Lies of P: Overture
Round8

During the February 2025 State of Play presentation, developer Round8 and publisher Neowiz revealed the upcoming Lies of P DLC expansion, Lies of P: Overture. It’s set to launch this summer.

Lies of P: Overture is a prequel that takes place at the start of the Puppet Frenzy and shows the events leading up to the events of the main game. The gameplay trailer shows that the expansion is set in a much colder and snowy area as our protagonist, Pinocchio, is wearing a blue warm winter jacket. He comes across an artifact that transports him back in time, and meets the Legendary Stalker Lea, who’s on a revenge quest. This DLC also lets players unlock new armaments, weapon combinations, and Legion Arms to expand their offensive arsenal.

Lies of P: Overture - Announcement Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

“We knew that the end of Lies of P was just the beginning for what our team had in store for fans,” game director Jiwon Choi explains in a press release. “Lies of P: Overture allows us the opportunity to fully explore the past and present of our universe. We are grateful for our community’s patience as our team took the time to tell the story we’ve always wanted to share.”

Round8 teased the upcoming DLC back in 2023 shortly after Lies of P‘s release, saying that it was “merely the tip of an iceberg,” possibly referencing Overture‘s winter climate. Additionally, the studio confirmed that a sequel to Lies of P was in development.

Lies of P is currently available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. In our Lies of P review, we said, “Lies of P makes it clear that developer Neowiz has a deep appreciation and understanding for FromSoftware’s games that goes beyond a surface-level copy.”

George Yang
George Yang
George Yang is a freelance games writer for Digital Trends.
