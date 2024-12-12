Borderlands 4 sets its sights on 2025 with a new trailer

Borderlands 4 - Official First Look

After getting a small tease at Opening Night Live, Borderlands 4 returned with a fresh trailer during The Game Awards 2024, giving us our first look at gameplay with our new Vault Hunters, but sadly no firm release date within 2025.

Randy Pitchford appeared on stage to reveal the next trailer for Borderlands 4 featuring a mix of cinematics and brief gameplay clips. The cinematic begins with an army of psychos and aliens preparing to face off in a desert world where we get our first look at the new villain called Timekeeper. The trailer cuts to a montage of multiple environments and locations with the new cast of Vault Hunters. And, of course, Claptrap makes an appearance.

We don’t get a proper introduction to our new Vault Hunters, but can see them in action firing weapons, riding new vehicles, and using a new grappling mechanic to traverse the new planet called Kairos. There are two men and two women Vault Hunters, with one of the women having tattoos that might suggest she is a Siren like Lilith and Maya. As always, Borderlands 4 will support co-op with up to four players so players can share the entire game with friends.

The Borderlands franchise is known for its irreverent humor, distinct art style, and melding of RPG elements with FPS gameplay. While it shares many elements with live-service titles, the series has remained PvE-focused with a heavy emphasis on loot grinding. The latest trailer for Borderlands 4 shows off plenty of new guns, abilities, and enemies players can look forward to facing either solo or in four-player co-op.

Borderlands 4 will come six years after the previous entry, not counting the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands spinoff from 2022. Despite the criticisms of the Borderlands 3, most often targeted at its writing, it did go on to be a massive seller. However, after the disaster that was the Borderlands movie, Borderlands 4 will need to win back some goodwill from its fanbase.

Borderlands 4 will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC sometime in 2025.