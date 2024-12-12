 Skip to main content
Everything announced at The Game Awards 2024

By
A robot hand holding a borderlands psycho mask in front of a dark blue screen.
2K Games
Key art for The Game Awards 2023.
The Game Awards
This story is part of our coverage of The Game Awards 2024
Updated less than 23 minutes ago

The Game Awards 2024 is finally here. As is the case every year, The Game Awards serves as a celebration of all the games that came out this year while also teasing what’s to come for the industry in the future. In fact, a lot of people tune into The Game Awards just for its announcements. We already know that games like Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country will show up at The Game Awards 2024, but there’s bound to be many unpredictable surprises.

That makes The Game Awards 2024 a must-watch event for fans of video games. If you play games a lot, you’ll want to know what’s announced here. The Game Awards can be a daunting show because it contains dozens of announcements, though. To help you keep track of everything game studios show off this year, we’ll be doing a live recap of everything announced at The Game Awards 2024, from the first reveal of its Opening Act to the final announcement of the main show. Refresh this page as the show goes on to learn more about what you should expect from the video game industry in the coming years.

The Game Awards 2024: Official 4K Livestream -Thursday, December 12 (7:30p ET/4:30p PT/12:30a GMT)

Warren Spector’s Otherside Entertainment announces spiritual successor to Thief

Warren Spector is a legendary game designer best known for trailblazing the immersive sim style of video games through titles like Ultima Underworld, System Shock, Deus Ex, and Thief: The Dark Project. His studio, OtherSide Entertainment, previously worked on an Underworld Ascendant, a spiritual successor to Ultima Underworld, and revealed a spiritual successor to Thief during The Game Awards’s Opening Act. Titled Thick as Thieves, OtherSide’s new game is a PvPvE immersive sim where four players compete to steal treasure simultaneously. It will come out sometime in 2026 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Opening Act announcements

  • Dotemu and The Game Kitchen, the duo behind the Metroidvania Blasphemous, announced Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound. It will come out next summer.
  • One Move Away, a cozy game about moving, was announced. It launches in 2025.
  • Slay the Spire 2 got a new trailer that gave us a deeper look at gameplay and reaffirmed an early access release in 2025.
  • Dave the Diver: In the Jungle was announced by Mintrocket. It launches in late 2025.

Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
As a Gaming Staff Writer at Digital Trends, Tomas Franzese reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
