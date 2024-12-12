Table of Contents Table of Contents Warren Spector’s Otherside Entertainment announces spiritual successor to Thief Opening Act announcements

The Game Awards 2024 is finally here. As is the case every year, The Game Awards serves as a celebration of all the games that came out this year while also teasing what’s to come for the industry in the future. In fact, a lot of people tune into The Game Awards just for its announcements. We already know that games like Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country will show up at The Game Awards 2024, but there’s bound to be many unpredictable surprises.

That makes The Game Awards 2024 a must-watch event for fans of video games. If you play games a lot, you’ll want to know what’s announced here. The Game Awards can be a daunting show because it contains dozens of announcements, though. To help you keep track of everything game studios show off this year, we’ll be doing a live recap of everything announced at The Game Awards 2024, from the first reveal of its Opening Act to the final announcement of the main show. Refresh this page as the show goes on to learn more about what you should expect from the video game industry in the coming years.

The Game Awards 2024: Official 4K Livestream -Thursday, December 12 (7:30p ET/4:30p PT/12:30a GMT)

Warren Spector’s Otherside Entertainment announces spiritual successor to Thief

Warren Spector is a legendary game designer best known for trailblazing the immersive sim style of video games through titles like Ultima Underworld, System Shock, Deus Ex, and Thief: The Dark Project. His studio, OtherSide Entertainment, previously worked on an Underworld Ascendant, a spiritual successor to Ultima Underworld, and revealed a spiritual successor to Thief during The Game Awards’s Opening Act. Titled Thick as Thieves, OtherSide’s new game is a PvPvE immersive sim where four players compete to steal treasure simultaneously. It will come out sometime in 2026 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Opening Act announcements