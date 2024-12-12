 Skip to main content
Mecha Break finally takes to the skies next spring with a clear post-launch plan

By
Key art for The Game Awards 2023.
The Game Awards
This story is part of our coverage of The Game Awards 2024
Updated less than 2 minutes ago

Mecha Break, Amazing Seasun Games’ upcoming multiplayer mecha action shooter, showed up at The Game Awards 2024. We finally got a release window for Mecha Break during the show, while a press release detailed some of Amazing Seasun’s post-launch plans.

That newly confirmed launch window for Mecha Break is spring 2025. When it comes out then, Mecha Break will have three primary modes. That includes the 6v6 Battlefield and 3v3 Arena modes that players have been able to go hands-on with in previous betas and a PvPvE mode highlighted in its trailer at The Game Awards. That PvPvE mode puts players on a massive map of giant boss mech enemies and strongholds.

Players can work together to take down strongholds and defeat those bosses, but they can also fight each other. The mode will also have mechanics that can’t be found in other Mecha Break modes, like picking up dropped weapons and customizing their mech’s combative or healing capabilities in the middle of a match. This mode should appeal to fans of extraction shooters like Escape from Tarkov. We haven’t seen anything quite like that in a mecha game before.

In addition to explaining what Mecha Break will contain at launch, its developers are teasing what will come after that. A space station hub will be added, and players will be able to walk around a hangar, tactical command center, private living quarters, and shooting range. Eventually, Amazing Seasun wants to add a game mode where players can exit their mech’s cockpit and still fight.

While the game has to become a hit with players at release first, it’s good to know the developers have a long-term vision for this multiplayer game. Mecha Break will be released for PC and Xbox Series X/S sometime in spring 2025.

