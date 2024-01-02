 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

If you love Armored Core 6, Mecha Breaker should be on your radar

Tomas Franzese
By

If you loved 2023’s Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, you’re probably yearning for more video game mecha action right about now. Thankfully, plenty of games on the horizon are ready to fill that void. In the multiplayer space, the title that should pique your interest most is Mecha Break from Amazing Seasun. The game first caught my eye with a thrilling trailer at The Game Awards 2023, so I jumped at the chance to try out the game’s Closed Alpha over the holidays to see what the studio has in store.

Mecha BREAK | Official Gameplay Trailer—Take Part in Closed Alpha Test!

Mecha Break hits all of the right notes that a mecha game needs to, namely by emphasizing customization that will allow everyone’s machine to look and play differently from each other. While I’m unsure that it’ll be the next multiplayer game to take the game industry by storm, I could see Mecha Break being 2024’s Exoprimal, carving out a unique little multiplayer niche for itself by capitalizing on mecha fandom at an opportune time.

Recommended Videos

It’s mecha time

In any mecha game, customization is a critical component; a major part of the genre’s appeal is molding a robot’s look and feel before testing its viability in real time during intense combat encounters. Even in this alpha stage, Mecha Break provides all the right tools for this. Each “Striker” in Mecha Break has unique attributes and is then split into various parts that players can customize and apply mods to tweak their own playstyle. I settled into using a more aggressive Striker that allowed me to deal a ton of damage in a short amount of time but left me frail if anyone got up close.

Related

Getting even more specific, each Striker has its own pilot with a unique backstory, and players can tweak and personalize the paint jobs of over 120 parts of their mechs. While I didn’t spend much time messing around with this during the alpha, I can’t wait to hop back in and customize my Striker even further. I’m also itching to learn more about the other kinds of gameplay modes Mecha Break will provide, as the options from the “Sand Table” mission select menu were limited in this alpha.

Key art for Mecha Break.
Amazing Seasun

Although a battle royale-like mode with some PvE objectives is planned for the full game, the only option for me in the alpha was “Battlefield.” In practice, these are objective-based 6v6 matches, and my goals fell in line with those common in multiplayer shooters. Match types ranged from capturing certain points to escorting a payload from point to point while fending off the enemy team. No matter what mode I was playing, Mecha Break kept an impressive sense of scale, as each Striker towered over buildings and other objects in each multiplayer map I fought in.

The core concepts of these match types didn’t feel revelatory. Still, Mecha Break provided a unique thrill because I was controlling a giant machine. The rush of transforming my mecha into an X-Wing form and boosting to another capture point before the team could get there is something I can’t get from the latest Call of Duty. The idea of being able to work more closely with a team to refine our team composition, coupled with modes I’ve yet to see in action, should be more than enough to get me to return to the shooter when it actually launches.

A Striker flies through the air in Mecha Break.
Amazing Seasun

Nowadays, there are so many multiplayer games fighting for players’ attention at any given moment, but the specific niche Mecha Break targets isn’t serviced much outside of Armored Core and Gundam games. And for fans of mecha, getting into Armored Core VI’s multiplayer might also be difficult now that its meta has had so long to develop and its players have had so much time to refine their skills. Mecha Break, while not revolutionary, could nestle itself into a distinct, appealing space in the multiplayer video game scene whenever more players can finally get their hands on it.

Mecha Break is in development for PC, with the developers looking to scale up rounds of testing as it heads into 2024.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
The best multiplayer games for PS5
Diablo 4 promotional image of Lillith.

The PlayStation 3 certainly had its fair share of multiplayer games, but these kinds of games didn't hit their stride until the PlayStation 4. Thankfully, multiplayer games are once again at the forefront of the best games on PS5. Now, being out for a few years, we have a ton of games to try out -- whether via online or local multiplayer co-op games.

There are lots to choose from, but for this list, we've rounded up the best multiplayer games available on the PS5.

Read more
Best Razer deals: Save on gaming laptops, keyboards, and plenty more
Razer Blade 14 sitting on a coffee table.

Razer is one of the most trusted brands by gamers, with products ranging from gaming keyboards to gaming laptops. If you need something for your gaming setup, Razer is probably selling it, and to help you find the most amazing offers before they sell out, we've rounded up the best Razer deals below. If something catches your eye, it's highly recommended that you make the purchase as soon as possible because the discount may be gone sooner than you expect.
Best Razer peripheral deals

Razer makes all kinds of gaming peripherals, so if you need to buy a gaming keyboard, gaming mouse, gaming headset, gaming chair, gaming monitor, and other types of gaming accessories, check out what the brand has to offer. These products are designed for gamers, so you can be sure that their quality is amazing and they specifically address gamers' needs. Razer peripheral deals are always popular for savings on their premium prices, and we've gathered our favorites below.

Read more
Usually $350, this Samsung 27-inch QHD gaming monitor is $230 today
The Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor on a desk.

The best PC games need a great window to the adventure, and if you’re looking to land one of the best monitor deals the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G51C gaming monitor is seeing an $120 discount at Amazon right now. While it typically costs $350, you can currently add it to your gaming setup for just $230. Free shipping is available with a purchase, with free fast shipping available to Amazon Prime members.

Why you should buy the Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G51C QHD gaming monitor
When it comes to taking on the challenges of the newest, most popular, or infinitely replayable PC games, no adventure is complete without one of the best gaming monitors. Samsung makes some of the best monitors on the market, and its Odyssey lineup is incredibly popular among gamers looking for affordable yet capable options. The Odyssey G51C is a 27-inch monitor that brings exceptional visual quality to your gaming experience with things like Quad HD resolution, which is halfway between Full HD and 4K in terms of quality. It also has HDR10 technology, which allows you to see a whole new world of detail that you’re often missing out on with other gaming monitors.

Read more