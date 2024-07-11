 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Resident Evil 9: release date window, trailers, gameplay, and more

By
Claire opens a door in Resident Evil 2's remake.
Capcom

One of the longest-running franchises in gaming is Capcom’s Resident Evil. While the series has hit many stumbling points over the years, Resident Evil 7 was a turning point that brought the survival horror series back into the mainstream. Now, the series has split into the new games and a string of equally excellent remakes. As fun as revisiting those classic games are, it is the new entries that have fans most excited, especially given  where Resident Evil 8 left things. That obviously means Resident Evil 9 is next up for the core series, but what will that game look like and when can we expect it? Details are more secretive than the Umbrella Corporation’s agenda, but we’ve collected as many documents as possible to give you all the intel we could find.

Release date window

Recommended Videos

There’s no official release window for Resident Evil 9. In fact, we only know that it is being made and that Resident Evil 7 Director Koshi Nakanishi will return to direct this entry.

Some leakers have speculated that Resident Evil 9 could come as early as 2025, but take that information with some skepticism. Resident Evil 8 came out in 2021, so it is possible this new entry could come next year, though 2026 seems like a more realistic expectation.

Platforms

No platforms are confirmed for Resident Evil 9, though we feel it is more than safe to say it will at least come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Odds are it won’t hit last-gen consoles, but we can’t be sure.

Trailers

CAPCOM NEXT | Summer 2024 Livestream

There isn’t even a single screenshot of whatever Resident Evil 9 will look like. The only small tease comes from Nakanishi who stated “It was really difficult to figure out what to do after [Resident Evil 7], but I found it, and to be honest, it feels substantial. I can’t share any details just yet, but I hope you’re excited for the day I can.”

Spoiler warning for Resident Evil 8: Since Ethan bit the dust at the end of that game’s DLC, we will need a new protagonist for Resident Evil 9. Rose seems like the obvious choice, but Chris is another potential option.

Gameplay

Based on who is directing Resident Evil 9, and the way the new titles have played so far, we expect this new game to continue with the first-person perspective the series has adopted since Resident Evil 7. There could be a third-person and/or VR modes added later, but we believe it will at least launch as another first-person horror game.

Beyond that, the only core things we expect to be doing are inventory management, solving puzzles, and fighting horrific monsters and bosses while exploring a unique location. There are bound to be plenty of tricks and new mechanics in store, but it would be impossible to guess at what those could be as of now.

Preorder

Sorry, Resident Evil fans, but there is no preorder information for Resident Evil 9 right now. Until we get a much clearer release date, Capcom won’t announce what preorder options there will be. We do expect plenty of editions to pick from, both physical and digital, so stay tuned to this article for updates.

Editors’ Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Death Stranding 2: release date speculation, trailers, gameplay, and more
Sam Bridges walks on a ridge in front of the moon.

There were plenty of hints along the way, and even some leaks by the leading man himself, but it was only made official at the Game Awards 2022 that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is on its way. Coming from the same influential and creative mind as the original, as well as the Metal Gear franchise before it, Hideo Kojima introduced the game himself. Of course, nothing about Kojima's games are straight forward, and what was revealed about Death Stranding 2 probably raised more questions than it answered. We're strapping on our boots, connecting to our BBs, and are ready to make the trek to find out everything there is about Death Stranding 2.
Release date speculation

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach only has the wide release window of 2025.
Platforms

Read more
Civilization 7: release date window, trailers, gameplay, and more
Figures walking through the dessert in Civilization 7.

The announcement of a new Civilization game is one of the only things that strikes both joy and fear into the hearts of fans in equal measure. On one hand, they know they're about to begin one of the most engaging, frustrating, rewarding, and deep 4X game ever created. On the other, they know that booting this game up has the mystical power to fast forward time multiple hours in the blink of an eye. You might start a game at 9 p.m. and only plan to play a few rounds, only to look back at the clock and see that it's 6 a.m. the following morning. Before you start coming up with excuses to get out of work and stockpiling microwavable food, here's everything we know so far about Civilization 7.
Release date window
The release window for Civilization 7 is currently 2025. If we were to guess, we would say it would be a fall or winter release that year, but more details will help narrow down the timeframe soon.
Platforms

Even though 2025 will be the fifth year of the current generation of consoles, Civilization 7 is already confirmed to be a cross-generational game. It will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and even Nintendo Switch.
Trailers
Sid Meier’s Civilization VII - Official Teaser Trailer

Read more
State of Decay 3: release date speculation, trailer, news, and more
A massive undead creature blocks the path of survivors in State of Decay 3,

While the world's zombie obsession isn't as prevalent as it was a few years ago, we're still set to see some serious undead action in the future. Undead Labs has a third entry in its State of Decay series in the works that will surely pit an eclectic cast of survivors against hordes of wandering undead as they try to rebuild in a brutal world. Each entry of the series so far has included action-adventure, survival-horror, stealth, role-playing, and strategy elements, blending genres into an interesting civilization-rebuilding, zombie-decapitating experience.

We still don't have a lot of details on what State of Decay 3 gameplay will look like, but we have a couple of fantastic trailers released. It's definitely one of our most anticipated upcoming Xbox Series X games. Here's everything we know about State of Decay 3 right now.
Release date speculation

Read more