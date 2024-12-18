Okami 2: everything we know so far

Table of Contents Table of Contents Release speculation Platforms Trailers Gameplay Preorder

Capcom has been firing on all cylinders for the past couple of years. They’ve given us some of the best PS5 games already, plus it has Resident Evil 9 and Monster Hunter Wilds as upcoming video games to which we’re looking forward. But there was one beloved series we never thought would make a comeback: Okami. This PlayStation 2 classic was a beautiful action-adventure game made by the now-defunct Clover Studio, whose former members went on to form PlatinumGames. However, not only has that studio been reborn as Clovers, but its first project is Okami 2, a direct sequel to the cult classic. Whether you’ve been waiting all these years for a sequel or this is your first time hearing about it, let’s go over everything we know so far about Okami 2.

Release speculation

Okami 2 has no release date or window. While we have only a tiny CG trailer that confirms the game is being made, we do know that it couldn’t have begun before October 2024 because director Hideki Kamiya, who was the first game’s original director, left PlatinumGames on October 12, 2023. He was under a yearlong non-compete agreement after he left, so work on Okami 2 could not have started prior to October 2024. That would mean Okami 2 is probably three years away at minimum depending on the size and scope of the game.

Platforms

We have no known platforms for Okami 2, but feel safe guessing it will be on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. By that time, it may also be on the upcoming Switch 2.

Trailers

The first trailer we got for Okami 2 (which it simply calls Okami Sequel) is the Project Teaser Trailer that was revealed at The Game Awards 2024. This is just over a minute long and gives us a brief look at Amatarasu running through a field as a row of flowers bloom behind her. While not gameplay, it does have that same distinct painterly art style of the original.

Gameplay

We haven’t seen any gameplay for Okami 2, but there is a small tease of the old painting mechanic from the first game returning when a brush marks a circle around a flower to make it bloom. We suspect it will revive and evolve the action-adventure gameplay of the first game, plus the Celestial Brush that was used in combat and to interact with the environment.

Preorder

We won’t be seeing Amatarasu’s return for quite a long time so don’t expect preorders anytime soon. Once we know more about when and how to preorder, we will update this article.