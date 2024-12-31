 Skip to main content
Turok: Origins: everything we know so far

By
A turok fighting dinosaurs in Turok: Origins.
Saber INteractive

Before there was Horizon, the iconic dinosaur hunter was Turok. This series was at its peak on the N64, but has remained untouched since 2008. Much like Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Turok is making a comeback after over a decade away. Turok: Origins is an upcoming video game from Saber Interactive. The game might look like Ark 2 at first glance, but Turok: Origins is an exciting upcoming PlayStation 5 game for very different reasons. Let’s stalk our prey and hunt down all the information we can about this new co-op game.

For a full list of all the upcoming Xbox Series X games, upcoming PC games, and upcoming Switch games, look no further than our comprehensive lists.

Release window speculation

A dinosaur roaring in Turok: Origins.
Saber Interactive

Turok: Origins was revealed at The Game Awards 2024 with no release window given. However, the trailer did show gameplay that looked fairly polished and far along, so it is possible the game isn’t too far off.

Platforms

Turok: Origins is currently confirmed for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.

Trailers

So far, the announcement trailer is the only footage we have of Turok: Origins. It opens with a CGI scene of multiple Turoks hunting dinosaurs in a jungle using a mixture of traditional and sci-fi weaponry. This section ends with a large alien craft showing up overhead before cutting to gameplay.

In the PlayStation Blog, game director Jesus Iglesias spoke a bit about how Turok: Origins will connect with the established lore. “Turok: Origins fits seamlessly into the Turok universe as the legendary Turok Warriors unite to save humanity from an aggressive alien species and total annihilation. As the story unfolds, players will discover ancient mysteries that tie into the Order of the Turok and its history.”

Turok has always been a mantle passed down, so this is a consistent way to expand the lore. Where it takes place in the timeline, who this alien species is, and how these Turok Warriors are brought together is still a mystery.

Gameplay

Four turoks shooting in Turok: Origins.
Saber Interactive

For the first time, Turok: Origins will shift the series from an FPS to a third-person shooter. The reasons for this change is simply that Saber is far more comfortable creating third-person games, and it offers a fresh take on the franchise. This is also the first game that you can play solo or in co-op. The trailer shows three Turoks at once, but there’s no official word on how many players can team up.

In terms of weapons, we know there will be melee options, special abilities, and a wide range of weapons including bows, snipers, ray guns, and plasma rifles. There will also be an upgrade system in which you collect enemy DNA as a resource.

Preorder

A turok fighting dinosaurs in Turok: Origins.
Saber INteractive

For now, you can only wish-list Turok: Origins. Once preorders are available, we will update this article.

