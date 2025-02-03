 Skip to main content
Battlefield 6: everything we know so far

By
Battlefield 2042's final specialist rides a helicopter.
EA

The genre of realistic, competitive FPS games is dominated by a few titles. Call of Duty has become synonymous with multiplayer shooters for over a decade now, but Battlefield at one point was a strong rival. Unlike CoD, we don’t see a new Battlefield game on the list of upcoming video games every year, so the franchise isn’t always top of mind outside of its hardcore fanbase. The last entry was a disappointment for almost everyone, so we’ve been waiting for the announcement of the next entry to start fresh, somewhat like Onimusha: Way of the Sword and Perfect Dark. We have only seen the tiniest glimpse at the future, but here is the full loadout on everything we know about what we’re calling Battlefield 6.

Release speculation

A soldier running in a warzone in Battlefield 6.
EA

We know that EA and Battlefield Studios are gearing up to bring players into various playtests for Battlefield 6 thanks to the Battlefield Labs program. That said, it was made abundantly clear that when these tests do start, the game will be in a pre-alpha state. How long a game is in pre-alpha before launch can vary, but we wouldn’t expect to see Battlefield 6 for around two years.

Platforms

If the platforms available to test Battlefield 6 are a good indication, then the game will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Depending on development time, it might be a cross-gen game with the PS6 but that is pure speculation.

Trailers

EA didn’t give us a true Battlefield 6 trailer but snuck in a sneaky tease of the game when announcing Battlefield Labs. The pre-alpha footage appears to be set in modern times, as opposed to the past or near-future like the last entries. The location may be somewhere in the Middle East, but it is difficult to say for sure at this juncture.

Gameplay

A building being hit by an RPG in Battlefield 6.
EA

That pre-alpha footage doesn’t hold still on any single shot for long, but does highlight many of the core aspects we want from Battlefield 6.

There are intense shootouts in urban environments with tanks and dozens of soldiers involved, as well as a ton of dynamic destruction. Explosions scatter rubble, kick up smoke, and even collapse segments of buildings.

We only see a rifle and RPG for weapons, and no shots of actually driving any vehicles, but it wouldn’t be a Battlefield game without tons of weapons and controllable vehicles so we’re sure they will be included.

Preorder

Battlefield 6 isn’t technically confirmed or announced yet so there won’t be any preorder information for a while. We will keep you fully updated as more information comes out.

