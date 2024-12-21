 Skip to main content
This Capcom bundle is the best deal of the Steam Winter Sale

Key art of Okami HD.
Capcom

So much is discounted during this Steam Winter Sale that it can be hard to decide what to pick up. If you’re one of those people and are also someone who enjoys games that aren’t afraid to experiment with their gameplay mechanics and visual aesthetics, then I have the perfect bundle for you. It’s the Okami + Kunitsu-Gami Bundle, which nets you a Capcom classic that just had a sequel announced at The Game Awards as well as one of the year’s most underrated titles. Pick this bundle up for $40 and you’ll get two wildly creative, beautiful video game experiences for the price of one.

Okami was originally released for PS2 by Capcom in 2006 and remastered with Okami HD in 2017. In it, players control the sun goddess Amaterasu, who takes the form of a white wolf after being summoned to defeat a demon besieging the world of Nippon. Two things made Okami a cult classic: its gorgeous art style and Celestial Brush mechanic. Okami’s cel-shaded art style is heavily influenced by Japanese ink-wash paintings, also referred to as Sumi-e. This gives Okami a vibrant look that’s full of color and thick black in-lines. While some games have tried to emulate that, none have been able to nail the aesthetic quite like Capcom did.

Complimenting the Sumi-e art style is the Celestial Brush mechanic, which allows players to pause the game and paint the screen with ink. Depending on what players draw, they can do everything from attacking enemies to controlling the elements to solve puzzles. It was an innovative mechanic in 2006 and still feels unique to Okami today. While it began its life as a cult classic, it has transformed into a more widely known and beloved classic over time. That’s why it was surprising to learn at The Game Awards 2024 that, after nearly 20 years, a sequel was in the works. The announcement also gives all of us a perfect reason to revisit Okami or check it out for the first time.

If you enjoy Okami, I also think it’s likely that you’ll love Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. They’re very different, but on a spiritual level, they feel like they’re connected thanks to their focus on artistry and innovative game mechanics.

Released in July 2024, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess mixes tower defense and strategy game mechanics. The goal of most levels is to guide a maiden from one side of the level to another. To do that, players have to fight off waves of demons called Seethe every night until they gather enough energy to get the maiden to the next Torii gate.

Players can fight the demons head-on like in a character action game, but it’s also critically important to command and place units, tower defense style, around each level to protect the maiden. It’s a funky hybrid of gameplay styles, but one that works shockingly well as it’s intuitive to hop between fighting enemies head-on and commanding units to make sure the maiden is OK. On top of all that, it features a similarly colorful art style influenced by ink-wash paintings, woodblock prints, and Japanese puppet theater.

Kunitsu-Gami is one of the best games to release this year, but unfortunately, it didn’t meet Capcom’s sales expectations. Ironically, that’s yet another way it’s spiritually similar to Okami, which didn’t sell well upon its initial PS2 release. The two share a deep connection, and Capcom seems to recognize that considering Kunitsu-Gami has Okami DLC. Simply put, this is a bundle for an excellent, experimental Capcom game power couple you should all check out.

Key art for the Okami + Kunitsu-Gami Bundle
Capcom

The Okami + Kunitsu-Gami Bundle will typically cost $60, but it has been discounted to $40.19. While that may be more expensive than some of the other dirt-cheap Steam Winter Sale discounts that draw attention, it’s a steal if you look at what you’re actually getting. Normally, Kunitsu-Gami alone costs $50, and Okami HD is $20. With this bundle deal, you’re essentially saving nearly $10 on the game while getting Okami HD free of charge. Kunitsu-Gami standalone is discounted to $40 during the Steam Winter Sale, so from that perspective it’s worth paying just 19 cents more to also get Okami HD.

If you decide to pick up the Okami + Kunitsu-Gami Bundle, you won’t regret it. These are two truly fantastic games from Capcom that are unlike anything else you’ve ever played.

