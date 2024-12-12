Okami is back, and Hideki Kamiya is at the head once more

The beloved and much-acclaimed Okami is getting a sequel, although the details are, so far, scarce. Fans have wanted a continuation of the colorful game for years, and circumstances have aligned to make that possible. In September 2023, Platinum Games announced that Hideki Kamiya would be leaving the studio. In a post on X following that, Kamiya promised to “continue to create in my Hideki Kamiya way.”

It looks like that’s coming true. As one of the final announcements of The Game Awards 2024 came the surprise that Kamiya was back, alongside Clover Studios and Okami. No gameplay was shown of the yet-untitled sequel, but the iconic calligraphy brush made an appearance in the cinematic teaser.

The trailer opens with Amaterasu sprinting through a dark forest and into an open field, and as the sun rises over the mountains, flames erupt over her back and color begins to return to the world.

The original Okami released in 2006, with a spiritual successor dropping for the Nintendo DS in 2010. Since that time, the series has lain stagnant aside from a few surprise cameos in other franchises (like a Monster Hunter Rise crossover in 2021) and remasters here and there, but there have been no new entries.

Game direction is being handled by Kamiya. Aside from that, we don’t have any firm details. No details were given pertaining to the release date, but we can only hope it will be soon.

Capcom has dropped hints in the past; after all, the company ran a poll to see which series fans wanted to bring back the most. Kamiya has always stood by the IP, and now it seems he will have a chance to bring the gorgeous gameplay of Okami to a new audience.