 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Okami is back, and Hideki Kamiya is at the head once more

By
okami sequel hideki kamiya lead screenshot
Capcom
Key art for The Game Awards 2023.
The Game Awards
This story is part of our coverage of The Game Awards 2024
Updated less than 16 minutes ago

The beloved and much-acclaimed Okami is getting a sequel, although the details are, so far, scarce. Fans have wanted a continuation of the colorful game for years, and circumstances have aligned to make that possible. In September 2023, Platinum Games announced that Hideki Kamiya would be leaving the studio. In a post on X following that, Kamiya promised to “continue to create in my Hideki Kamiya way.”

It looks like that’s coming true. As one of the final announcements of The Game Awards 2024 came the surprise that Kamiya was back, alongside Clover Studios and Okami. No gameplay was shown of the yet-untitled sequel, but the iconic calligraphy brush made an appearance in the cinematic teaser.

Recommended Videos

The trailer opens with Amaterasu sprinting through a dark forest and into an open field, and as the sun rises over the mountains, flames erupt over her back and color begins to return to the world.

The original Okami released in 2006, with a spiritual successor dropping for the Nintendo DS in 2010. Since that time, the series has lain stagnant aside from a few surprise cameos in other franchises (like a Monster Hunter Rise crossover in 2021) and remasters here and there, but there have been no new entries.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Game direction is being handled by Kamiya. Aside from that, we don’t have any firm details. No details were given pertaining to the release date, but we can only hope it will be soon.

Capcom has dropped hints in the past; after all, the company ran a poll to see which series fans wanted to bring back the most. Kamiya has always stood by the IP, and now it seems he will have a chance to bring the gorgeous gameplay of Okami to a new audience.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Sifu developer’s next game is absolutely not what you’re expecting
A screenshot of players celebrating in Rematch.

Sloclap, the developers of the critically acclaimed action game Sifu, just announced its next title at The Game Awards 2024: Rematch. We had a chance to see Rematch in action ahead of its announcement, and it’s safe to say that this isn’t the follow-up to Sifu that I was expecting. Instead, Rematch is a 5v5 multiplayer-only soccer game.

That might come as a shock at first, but upon seeing Rematch in action, I understood that some of Sloclap’s action game roots still show through here. Finding the middle ground between Rocket League and EA Sports FC, this is a flashy sports game where players control their soccer players from a third-person perspective and don’t have to worry about penalties as they bash into other players, bounce the soccer ball off walls, and more.

Read more
Catly promises a photorealistic cat game, but its tech is a mystery
A cat stares ahead with galaxies reflecting in its eyes in Catly.

In what might be the most eye-catching trailer of The Game Awards, players got their first glimpse at Catly. The surprising announcement promises an open-world game staring photorealistic felines coming in 2025 on PC, Nintendo Switch, and -- most surprisingly -- Apple Watch. The project is being touted as "technologically innovative," which raises some unanswered questions about how it works.

Catly was revealed at this year's Game Awards with a short trailer. The animated clip shows some incredibly detailed felines jumping around a psychedelic world. It ends with one meeting a human, who cycles through a few outfit options before the title is revealed. It's an attention-grabbing clip, but one containing very little information about what the game actually is.

Read more
The Witcher IV gets a surprise reveal at The Game Awards
the witcher 4 trailer game awards 2024 1920x1080 vtime 1 59 take 12 18 31 22

CD Projekt made a massive surprise announcement early in The Game Awards 2024 with a cinematic trailer for The Witcher IV. This new chapter in the epic RPG saga will give Ciri the spotlight as the new monster hunter, but currently has no release date.

The trailer starts with familiar Witcher imagery, showing off a hooded witcher using signs and preparing a silver sword. It isn't long before we see that this isn't Geralt but an older Ciri preparing to stop a sacrificial ritual. While all cinematic, the trailer shows many elements that could be proof of concept for the game itself. When facing off against the mutated beast, Ciri utilizes potions, signs, and a sword as expected, but also has a new chain weapon she uses to finish off the fiend.

Read more