Bayonetta director Hideki Kamiya is leaving PlatinumGames next month

Tomas Franzese
By

PlatinumGames, the developer behind critically acclaimed action games such as Bayonetta 3 and NieR: Automata, has announced that one of its co-founders and frequent game directors, Hideki Kamiya, will leave the company in October.

Hideki Kamiya promoting The Wonderful 101 for Wii U at PAX.
Nintendo

Hideki Kamiya originally made a name for himself directing games like Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry, Viewtiful Joe, and Okami for Capcom. After Capcom closed down the Clover Studio subsidiary he worked at in 2006, he went on to co-found PlatinumGames with Resident Evil and God Hand creator Shinji Mikami and Capcom producer Atsushi Inaba. Kamiya had stuck with the company through its ups and downs ever since, directing every game in the Bayonetta series, The Wonderful 101, and more. He was currently directing a game codenamed Project G.G.; the state of that game now that he’s leaving PlatinumGames is unknown. 

“We regret to announce that Hideki Kamiya will be leaving PlatinumGames on October 12, 2023,” PlatinumGames tweeted earlier this morning. “We are truly grateful for his creative ideas, leadership, and contribution to the growth of PlatinumGames from our start-up to this very day. We believe that he will continue to succeed in his future endeavors as a game creator. We are looking forward to seeing the game industry grow into a better place with him in it. We wish him all the best for the future!”

Kamiya confirmed this message on his personal X account, stating the following: “As announced on the official PlatinumGames X account, I will be leaving PlatinumGames on October 12, 2023. This came after a lot of consideration based on my own beliefs. and was by no means an easy decision to make. However, I feel this outcome is for the best. I will continue to create in my Hideki Kamiya way. I hope you’ll keep your eyes peeled.”

