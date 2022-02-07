  1. Gaming

PlatinumGames pivoting to live service games, CEO says

DeAngelo Epps
By

Atsushi Inaba, PlatinumGames’ co-founder, president, and CEO, recently spoke of a potential future for the celebrated action game development studio in an interview with Japanese gaming magazine Famitsu. He hinted at titles “that are different from the past,” with a focus on larger games and live service systems.

“The projects that we are trying to create for the future will be different in terms of their structure,” Inaba said when asked where he’d like Platinum to go next. “Considering the changes in the market over the next five years or so, I think it is absolutely necessary for us to do this.”

The new CEO largely believes the studio needs to create fewer one-off titles and start pushing more games that “can be enjoyed and loved for a longer period of time.” The assumed testing phase of this new era can be seen with the recently announced live service hack-and-slash title Babylon’s Fall. However, the current state of the game, as seen in its past closed beta play period, along with this planned shift in focus from the highly acclaimed developers, has many fans worried.

I&#39;d take one-off, well designed titles over something like Babylon Fall&#39;s which looks poorly designed.

&mdash; Stealth (@Stealth40k) February 7, 2022

Despite any worries fans may have, it seems Platinum is moving full-steam ahead in this new direction with Babylon’s Fall and possibly Hideki Kamiya’s next title, dubbed Project G.G.

Project G.G. is still in the stage of testing various things, so I can’t tell you much about it, but when it comes to future game production, we want to focus on creating games that are different from the past,” Inaba said when asked about the upcoming title. “I would like to focus on creating games that can be enjoyed and loved for a longer period of time.”

While Inaba clarifies that he’d still like the company to dabble in one-offs like the Bayonetta series or Astral Chain, it’s unknown if a new shift in plans could interfere with the quality of those projects.

PlatinumGames isn’t the only company that’s putting an emphasis on live service games. Sony plans to launch 10 live services games of its own by March 2026, a move that’ll be aided by its planned acquisition of Bungie.

Editors' Recommendations

This strange controller changes the way you play PC games

this strange controller changes way you play games intro image1110 copy fae2d767 f1e0 4f70 bece bdba99e6731f 1000x

These glitchy Game Boy Camera shots are little masterpieces

Zoe Wolfe's Game Boy Advance Camera custom ROM.

Every video game delay that’s happened in 2022

Harley Quinn lays down while speaking to Amanda Waller in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's reveal trailer

The best PS5 games for kids

Sackboy facing obstacles in Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Fortnite chapter 3 guide: The Foundation quests and how to complete them

The Foundation in Fortnite.

Google Stream is what Stadia should have been from the start

Google Pixel phone held by a Stadia controller grip.

How to watch Astra launch its first NASA mission today

astra nasa launch livestream 22 01 10 lv0008 john kraus cape canaveral prewdr web 12 1536x1024 1

The best stick PCs for 2022

A person holding an Intel Compute Stick above a desk.

How James Webb will align its 18 primary mirror segments

This artist’s conception shows the fully unfolded James Webb Space Telescope in space.

How a big blue van from 1986 paved the way for self-driving cars

Lineup of all 5 Navlab autonomous vehicles.

Future Mars helicopter flights could make the air glow blue

This is an artist’s concept of a glow surrounding a drone at Mars during flight. The glow, exaggerated for visibility, might happen if the drone’s spinning rotor blades generate an electric field that causes electric currents to flow in the Martian air around the craft. Although the currents generated by the drone in the atmosphere are small, they might be large enough to cause the air around the blades and other parts of the craft to glow a blue-purple color.

4 stupid PC building mistakes I’ve made (and how to avoid them)

RTX 3090 installed inside a gaming PC.