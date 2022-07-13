Everyone’s favorite Umbra witch is finally making her grand return. Bayonetta 3 will officially launch for Nintendo Switch on October 28. With the release being right before Halloween, it seems PlatinumGames wants to bring a new meaning to “Season of the Witch” after redefining Christmas with Bayonetta 2 back in 2014.

Bayonetta 3 made its commercial debut four entire years ago during the 2017 Game Awards with a logo reveal. Nine months ago, we got first looks at the gameplay and enhancements to the battle with a gameplay trailer. With today’s release date reveal trailer, more details on gameplay, story, and a fresh playable character have been shared, making Bayonetta 3 seem to be the most expansive title of the series to date.

All the action gameplay fans have come to love from the series is returning with an added kaiju flavor. Now Bayonetta can directly control her giant demonic summons and actively battle against other giant foes. She also has a new ability called “Demon Masquerade,” which allows her to channel the demon linked to her weapon, adding more combos to the mix.

The story takes Bayonetta to more down-to-Earth locations such as China and Japan. It’s also confirmed that there will be more than just one Bayonetta to meet in Bayonetta 3, with others being a part of a virtual coven.

Finally, a new character, a katana-wielding witch in training named Viola is joining the cast as the new secondary playable character. She comes with a giant feline ally named Cheshire, adding to the Alice in Wonderland dimension-hopping the game seems to be going for.

You can celebrate the spooky season with tricks instead of treats with Bayonetta 3 when it launches on October 28 on Nintendo Switch.

