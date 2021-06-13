The new Platinum Games title, Babylon’s Fall made an appearance at Square Enix’s E3 2021’s showcase. The new footage revealed more gameplay and the plot for the new hack n’ slash/character action game title. It also revealed that it will be a multiplayer, live service experience.

Babylon’s Fall is a new game from the creators of Bayonetta. It was originally announced at E3 2018. In Babylon’s Fall you’ll be making your way to and then climbing Babylon’s Tower. You can choose whether to conquer this task alone or with a group of up to three allies.

Like many of Platinum Games’ titles, Babylon’s Fall is of the hack n’ slash genre. Players can apparently choose between different builds of characters, with some wielding swords, while others can utilize giant hammers and crossbows.

The game is being developed as a live-service title and will be regularly updated with new content after its initial release.

The new trailer also revealed that there will be a closed beta that potential players can sign up for on the official Babylon’s Fall website. While no release date is confirmed, the game is slated to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

