  1. Gaming

Babylon’s Fall is a multiplayer, live service hack n’ slash game

By

The new Platinum Games title, Babylon’s Fall made an appearance at Square Enix’s E3 2021’s showcase. The new footage revealed more gameplay and the plot for the new hack n’ slash/character action game title. It also revealed that it will be a multiplayer, live service experience.

Babylon’s Fall is a new game from the creators of Bayonetta. It was originally announced at E3 2018. In Babylon’s Fall you’ll be making your way to and then climbing Babylon’s Tower. You can choose whether to conquer this task alone or with a group of up to three allies.

Like many of Platinum Games’ titles, Babylon’s Fall is of the hack n’ slash genre. Players can apparently choose between different builds of characters, with some wielding swords, while others can utilize giant hammers and crossbows.

The game is being developed as a live-service title and will be regularly updated with new content after its initial release.

The new trailer also revealed that there will be a closed beta that potential players can sign up for on the official Babylon’s Fall website. While no release date is confirmed, the game is slated to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Editors' Recommendations

E3 2021 Day 2 recap: Microsoft, Square Enix beef up 2021 game release calendar

Several Spartans line up in Halo Infinite.

Back 4 Blood’s Swarm mode lets players become the zombies

A Ridden spits acid in Back 4 Blood.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is a new action game from Team Ninja

stranger-of-paradise-final-fantasy-origin-coming-in-2022

Microsoft’s emphasis on Forza raises questions about Halo Infinite’s launch date

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection bundles the first six games together

final fantasy pixel remaster announcement

Life Is Strange: True Colors allows players to manipulate emotions and auras

life is strange true colors deep dive

Everything announced at Square Enix’s E3 showcase

The full squad in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy puts a superhero spin on Mass Effect

The cast of characters in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Avengers: War For Wakanda gets a new trailer, but no release date

marvels avengers war for wakanda trailer e3

Forza Horizon 5 launches this November with Mexico setting

forza-horizon-5-is-set-in-mexico-launches-in-november

Every announcement from Microsoft and Bethesda’s joint E3 showcase

Promo art for the vampire shooter Redfall.

Diablo 2: Resurrected will release this September

diablo 2 resurrected release date reveal ii logo

Microsoft Flight Simulator set for takeoff on Xbox Series X/S in 4K

microsoft flight simulator xbox series x s