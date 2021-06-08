Square Enix is bringing a lot to the table in 2021. Just recently, the company began hosting its own digital showcases called Square Enix Presents. With E3 2021 coming up, Square announced that it will hold another stream during the expo, bringing plenty of announcements (and hopefully a surprise or two) along the way.

While E3 is always a time of speculation, Square Enix has already shared a few titles that will receive the big stage treatment. However, it’s still unclear if certain games like Final Fantasy XVI will appear or not. Here’s everything that you can expect and how to watch.

When is Square Enix Presents 2021?

Square’s E3 event will air at 12:15 p.m. PT on Sunday, June 13. Square Enix has revealed via press release that the event will run for about 40 minutes.

Where to watch the Square Enix Presents E3 stream

Square will be streaming its fully digital event on its official Twitch and YouTube channels. Both broadcasts will start simultaneously, leaving fans free to pick whichever platform they prefer.

What will be shown at Square Enix Presents?

Square has made it clear that the event will focus on previously announced games along with one world premiere of a new game from Eidos-Montréal. Fan speculation points to the rumored Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game as a possible contender.

Along with this, we’ll see PlatinumGames’ new title Babylon’s Fall as well as previews of Life is Strange: Remastered Collection, Life is Strange: True Colors, and the new Marvel’s Avengers expansion, Black Panther: War for Wakanda.

What won’t be shown at Square Enix Presents

There are tons of games that Square Enix fans are hungry for news on, but as shown above, not many of them will appear at its E3 event. While there could be a surprise in store for Final Fantasy fans, it’s doubtful that Square will deviate from the plan and bring up any news for Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 or Final Fantasy 16. That goes doubly so for Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade, which launches on June 10, and Final Fantasy XIV, which just got a big update announcement of its own.

