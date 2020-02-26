The mysterious PlatinumGames “Four” website unveiled a teaser trailer for Project G.G., the studio’s first self-published game.

The short video shows a giant monster ravaging a city as a frightened Shiba Inu looks on. A headphone-wearing superhero rushes in to save the day by growing to the monster’s size and squaring up for a massive kaiju fight.

While the trailer doesn’t show any gameplay, PlatinumGames bills the project as the climax to the company’s “superhero trilogy,” positioning it as a spiritual successor to the PlatinumGames co-founder Hideki Kamiya-directed Viewtiful Joe and The Wonderful 101. Kamiya will also direct Project G.G. The website even features an Easter egg reference to Viewtiful Joe, borrowing the game’s signature “a go-go” catchphrase.

The new game marks a significant step forward for PlatinumGames as the company’s first self-published venture since receiving an investment from Tencent in January.

“Unlike any of the games we’ve made so far, it’s going to be a 100% PlatinumGames title. For everything from its setting and characters, its game design and story, to its promotion — PlatinumGames is in full control,” Kamiya said in a blog post.

The director further explained that self-publishing comes with several risks and responsibilities that PlatinumGames hasn’t previously dealt with, but he says the studio is up for the challenge.

“Like I said before, with Project G.G., we’re stepping up to a starting line. The finish line is still a long way away. But I know I’m looking forward to running the race! I hope you’ll cheer us on,” he added.

The studio certainly seems to have many people in its corner lately. When the company revealed a Kickstarter campaign to remaster The Wonderful 101 via the Four website, fans funded the project in a matter of hours. The Wii U game’s sudden resurgence in popularity is a good sign for Project G.G.

While there are no firm details on Project G.G., which is a working title, PlatinumGames revealed The Wonderful 101: Remastered’s release date. The game will be available in North America on May 19. Thanks to fans who helped the studio hit its stretch goals, the game will launch on Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

