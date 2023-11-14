 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

One of the best sci-fi games ever made is coming to Nintendo Switch next month

Tomas Franzese
By
Annapurna Interactive

During the November 2023 Indie World Showcase, it was revealed that many intriguing indie titles are coming to the Nintendo Switch over the next year. One of the show’s biggest announcements was that Outer Wilds — a critically acclaimed sci-fi game about exploring a solar system throughout repeating time loops — is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch next month.

A Nintendo Switch port for Outer Wilds was first teased in 2021 and intended to be released during the summer of that year, but it did not make that release window. We did not hear much else about the port until now outside of a mention during one of publisher Annapurna Interactive’s own showcases. An Indie World Showcase segment dedicated to the game showed some of its physics-based spacefaring gameplay in action on the Switch, and it seemed to look nice and run at a solid frame rate. Called Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition, this version of the game comes with the Echoes of the Eye DLC and will launch digitally on December 7. It will get a physical Switch release sometime next year.

Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - Pre-order Trailer - Nintendo Switch

Outside of Outer Wilds, other notable indie games like Core Keeper, Moonstone Island, Planet of Lana, Heavenly Bodies, and Backpack Hero also got Nintendo Switch ports confirmed during the show. We also learned that Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, a Game Boy Advance game that went unreleased in the early 2000s, is finally being finished and released on Nintendo Switch.

Indie World Showcase 11.14.2023 - Nintendo Switch

There was some brand new stuff shown off too, like Humble Games and Memorable Games’ card-based investigation game On Your Tail, the point-and-click photography adventure game The Star Name Eos, and more. Those who want to play something new should also know that some of the games featured during this Indie World Showcase were shadow-dropped following the presentation, like Howl, Backpack Hero, Enjoy the Diner, Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist, and a demo for Death Trick: Double Blind

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Nintendo Switch loses an exclusive Square Enix game next month
A duel in the Wild West section of Live A Live.

Square Enix's beautiful HD-2D remake of Live A Live will no longer be a Nintendo Switch exclusive starting next month. The game comes out on PlayStation consoles and PCs on April 27.
Live A Live is a unique grid-based RPG with a fun narrative gimmick. Its story is split up into eight different sections set across eight different sections: Prehistory, The Middle Ages, Imperial China, Twilight of Edo Japan, The Wild West, Present Day, The Near Future, and The Distant Future. Each comes with its own protagonist and gameplay gimmicks before they all crescendo together in a final chapter.

On top of that, this remake of a 1994 SNES game also gives the experience an extreme visual facelift with the HD-2D visuals that make games like Octopath Traveler 2 shine. Digital Trends found the game charming, with George Yang saying Live A Live "has the hallmarks that make it a good entry in the genre" in his three-and-a-half star review of the title. 
In North America, Nintendo published the Switch version of Live A Live. Now that the game is coming to other platforms, though, Square Enix has taken back over. To promote the upcoming release, Square Enix has released a demo for Live A Live on PS4 and PS5 today, which lets players try some of the Twilight of Edo Japan, The Distant Future, and The Wild West sections of the game.
Live a Live is available now for Nintendo Switch and will be released for PC, PS4, and PS5 on April 27. PlayStation Plus members can currently preorder the game for a 20% discount as well.

Read more
The best indie games on Nintendo Switch
hades best builds key art new cropped hed 1244036

Although the Nintendo Switch has some of the best AAA titles, the system has become known as an indie machine to many people. The portability of the Switch and Switch Lite makes them ideal for some of the best indie games, and dozens of small developers seem to love releasing their games on the hybrid console.

Better yet, plenty of previously released indie games, such as Hollow Knight, have received increased attention and acclaim after landing on the Switch. It's become a win-win for developers and Switch owners. If you're a new Switch owner or are simply looking for the best Switch games to play during your morning commute, we've put together a running list of the best indie games on the Nintendo Switch.
Action

Read more
The best multiplayer games on Nintendo Switch
Mario and his friends.

Part of the Nintendo Switch's appeal is its versatility -- you can play it at home on your TV or on the go in portable mode. This versatility also applies to multiplayer and co-op games, which can be played with single Joy-Con controllers, in tabletop mode, and wirelessly both online and locally. Better yet, many of these Nintendo Switch games allow for crossplay with other consoles and PCs.

And while the Switch might not be the competitive powerhouse that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are, it still offers an incredible library of multiplayer games. In fact, the portable console is home to some of the best co-op experiences we've seen in this generation, and new competitive games are being added all the time. Here are our favorites, whether you're a fan of raucous racing games, mellow simulators, or monster-hunting titles of the finest caliber.
The best multiplayer games on Nintendo Switch

Read more