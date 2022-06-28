 Skip to main content
The best co-op games on Nintendo Switch

Jon Bitner
By

Nintendo Switch is home to some of the best cooperative games on the market. Whether you’re looking for something fast-paced like Streets of Rage 4 or creative like Minecraft, there’s no shortage of incredible co-op games on Switch. However, finding the best ones can be challenging — thanks to Switch’s gigantic library, you’ll have to wade through thousands of games before stumbling upon the best.

Below you’ll find our list of the best Switch co-op games. This includes recent releases such as TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, along with games that can be played both competitively and cooperatively, such as Rocket League and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Regardless of which game you pick, you’ll be treated to some of the best co-op gaming the hybrid handheld has to offer.

Further reading

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
87 %
E10
Platforms Nintendo Switch
Genre Fighting
Developer Sora, Bandai Namco Studios
Publisher Nintendo
Release December 07, 2018
It might be one of the most popular competitive games on Switch, but Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is also a great cooperative game. Instead of facing off against each other, the game lets you and a few friends join forces to take on NPC opponents. The gameplay is just as frenetic as usual, although the ability to work as a team adds a fun layer of nuance to the action. Throw in a bunch of unlockable characters and plenty of difficulty settings, and it’s easy to sink hundreds of hours into Smash without realizing it.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
76 %
E10
Platforms Nintendo Switch
Genre Puzzle, Role-playing (RPG), Strategy, Tactical, Adventure
Developer Ubisoft Milan, Ubisoft Paris
Release August 29, 2017
While the best way to enjoy Mario + Rabbids Kingdom is solo (thanks to a robust campaign mode), you can dive into a bit of cooperative, strategy gameplay that makes use of an entirely new set of missions. Once you’ve completed a world solo, you can dive back in with a friend to play through a unique two-play mission. Careful coordination is key to victory, as not only are these challenges difficult, but friendly fire is enabled — making it important to know what your teammate is doing at all times.

Rocket League

Rocket League
83 %
E
Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
Genre Racing, Sport, Indie
Developer Psyonix
Publisher Psyonix
Release July 07, 2015
Rocket League sees you and your team driving superpowered cars across an arena in an attempt to smack a giant ball into the other team’s goal. It’s easier said than done, as expert players will be able to get airborne and smack the ball away before it even touches the ground. Adding to the chaos is a local multiplayer mode that supports eight players. You can also take the action online for some competitive action.

Minecraft

Minecraft
79 %
E10
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows Phone, Nintendo Switch, Amazon Fire TV
Genre Simulator, Adventure, Arcade
Developer Mojang Studios
Publisher Mojang Studios
Release September 20, 2017
The blocky adventure game has only grown larger over the years, and Minecraft continues to be one of the most popular games on the planet. The Switch version allows you and three friends to play together on a single system, or you can head online to join in with up to seven other adventurers. You might miss out on some of the mod support offered on PC, but the ability to bring your world on the road makes Minecraft on Switch a great option.

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition
80 %
E10
Platforms Nintendo Switch
Genre Platform, Adventure
Developer Pastagames, Ubisoft Montpellier
Release September 12, 2017
With eye-catching graphics, tight platforming gameplay, and tons of unlockables, Rayman Legends is a platformer done right. Its quirky action is the main draw, although its loveable cast of characters and adventurous storyline help drive the gameplay forward. Pair it all with four-player local co-op, and you’ve got one of the best multiplayer platformers on Switch.

Cuphead

Cuphead
86 %
E10
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre Shooter, Platform, Adventure, Indie, Arcade
Developer Studio MDHR
Publisher Studio MDHR
Release September 29, 2017
Cuphead might be one of the hardest games on this list. In fact, it might be one of the hardest games on Switch. The dastardly platformer pits you against a new boss on each level, with fast reflexes and memorization skills needed to make it out alive. You can ease the burdens by teaming up with another player in local co-op, but you’ll still be in for a challenge. Regardless of how frustrating it becomes, Cuphead is always fun — thanks to innovative cartoon graphics and tough-but-fair mechanics.

Mario Strikers: Battle League

Mario Strikers: Battle League
3/5
E10
Platforms Nintendo Switch
Genre Sport
Developer Nintendo
Publisher Nintendo, Nintendo
Release June 10, 2022
Rocket League might be the strangest version of soccer on Switch, but Mario Strikers: Battle League is giving it a run for its money. You’ll head onto the pitch alongside the usual cast of Mario characters, each with there own unique attributes. The action is fast-paced and chaotic — and there’s even a way to earn double points when scoring a goal. Up to eight local players can join in on the cooperative and competitive action, making this a great multiplayer choice for sports fans.
Read our full Mario Strikers: Battle League review

Diablo III: Eternal Collection

Diablo III: Eternal Collection
85 %
M
Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure
Developer Activision Blizzard, Blizzard Entertainment
Publisher Blizzard Entertainment
Release June 27, 2017
The Diablo series is always more fun with friends, and that trend continued with Diablo 3. Its controls translated surprisingly well to console, and the Eternal Collection on Switch includes multiple expansions and exclusive content — such as a Cucco companion, Triforce portrait frame, and more. The iconic ARPG supports four local players on a single console.

Streets of Rage 4

Streets of Rage 4
81 %
T
Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, iOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia
Genre Fighting, Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Indie, Arcade
Developer DotEmu, Guard Crush Games, Lizardcube
Publisher DotEmu, Yooreka Studio
Release April 30, 2020
After more than 15 years, the Streets of Rage franchise burst back onto the beat ‘em up scene in 2020. Streets of Rage 4 offers the same frantic gameplay that made it popular in the 90s, but this time it’s sporting a new art style and plenty of modern enhancements. There’s also an intriguing story with plenty of comic book-inspired cutscenes to go with it. Up to four local players can take to the streets, and you’ll need all the help you can get to clear its highest difficulty setting.

Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Odyssey
90 %
E10
Platforms Nintendo Switch
Genre Platform, Adventure
Developer Nintendo
Publisher Nintendo
Release October 27, 2017
Super Mario Odyssey is one of the best-reviewed games on Switch, and for good reason. It offers the usual Mario charm alongside fluid 3D platforming. New mechanics are introduced regularly, meaning there’s always something interesting to experiment with. There are also plenty of memorable boss fights and a unique cooperative mode that lets one player controller Mario while the other takes control of Cappy.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons
83 %
4/5
E
Platforms Nintendo Switch
Genre Simulator
Developer Nintendo EPD, Nintendo
Publisher Nintendo
Release March 19, 2020
Animal Crossing: New Horizons took the world by storm when it launched in 2020, and the game is just as compelling today as it was then. You’re tasked with turning a desolate island into a bonafide tourist destination. As you set about accomplishing this task, you’ll find yourself hunting for fossils, fishing for rare creatures, catching bugs, and terraforming your landscape. Best of all, you can team up with other players locally or online to help turn your island into a must-visit destination.
Read our full Animal Crossing: New Horizons review

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Overcooked! All You Can Eat
82 %
E
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia
Genre Simulator, Strategy, Indie
Developer Team17, Ghost Town Games
Publisher Team17
Release November 12, 2020
Cooking isn’t easy, and Overcooked! All You Can Eat proves it. The wacky, top-down cooking game puts you and some friends in charge of a kitchen. Orders from customers will come in, and you’ll need to prep, cook, and serve the dishes as soon as possible. It sounds straightforward, but demanding customers and hilarious levels make it more challenging than you’d expect. Excellent communication is required to successfully please the hungry crowd — so make sure you’ve got a few trusty friends by your side before launching the game.

Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity

Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity
80 %
4/5
T
Platforms Nintendo Switch
Genre Fighting, Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure
Developer Omega Force
Publisher Nintendo, Koei Tecmo
Release November 19, 2020
As one of the few multiplayer Zelda games, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is already an oddity. Add in some musou-style action, and now it’s downright bizarre. But despite the big changes to the usual formula, Age of Calamity is a blast. It serves as a prequel to Breath of the Wild, with Link, Zelda, and other familiar faces going up against hordes of Bokoblins and fearsome Lynels. Playing local co-op is a blast (as you both slice your way through wave after wave of enemies), although it can be a bit taxing on the aging Nintendo Switch.
Read our full Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity review

Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise
95 %
4.5/5
T
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Nintendo Switch
Genre Role-playing (RPG), Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure
Developer Capcom
Publisher Capcom
Release March 25, 2021
Monster Hunter Rise is both methodical and action-packed. Before setting out on an adrenaline-pumping hunt, you’ll first need to craft gear, items, and other accessories that’ll help you on the field. You’ll also have access to a wide variety of weapons, each with their own unique playstyle. Once that’s been sorted, you can finally head out to slay some oversized beasts. The hunt is best experienced with a few friends by your side, as the ability to coordinate your attacks makes it much easier to bring down your target.
Read our full Monster Hunter Rise review

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
89 %
4.5/5
E
Platforms Nintendo Switch
Genre Platform, Adventure
Developer Nintendo EAD Tokyo
Publisher Nintendo
Release February 12, 2021
This entry is essentially two games in one. Super Mario 3D World is a bombastic platforming game that lets up to four players team up to tackle each of its fast-paced levels. Mario, Toad, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Rosalina are all playable, each with tiny quirks to their gameplay style. Bowser’s Fury, meanwhile, it largely a solo experience, although a second player can jump in and play as Bowser Jr.
Read our full Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury review

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
82 %
5/5
E10
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S
Genre Fighting, Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure, Indie, Arcade
Developer Tribute Games Inc.
Publisher DotEmu
Release June 16, 2022
Shredder’s Revenge is a throwback to old-school TMNT games. The pixel art graphics are both stunning and nostalgic, and its combat is simple to learn but difficult to master. It’s a beat ‘em up all the way to its core, with no shortage of Foot soldiers thrown you way as you side-scroll through its levels. When you’re not button mashing, you’ll find a bunch of collectibles scattered through each map along with plenty of achievements to chase after. If you need a bit of help, you can team up with five other players locally or online.
Read our full Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge review

