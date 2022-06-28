Nintendo Switch is home to some of the best cooperative games on the market. Whether you’re looking for something fast-paced like Streets of Rage 4 or creative like Minecraft, there’s no shortage of incredible co-op games on Switch. However, finding the best ones can be challenging — thanks to Switch’s gigantic library, you’ll have to wade through thousands of games before stumbling upon the best.
Below you’ll find our list of the best Switch co-op games. This includes recent releases such as TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, along with games that can be played both competitively and cooperatively, such as Rocket League and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Regardless of which game you pick, you’ll be treated to some of the best co-op gaming the hybrid handheld has to offer.
Further reading
- The best Nintendo Switch games for 2022
- The best Nintendo Switch games for kids
- The best multiplayer games on Nintendo Switch
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Rocket League
Minecraft
Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition
Cuphead
Mario Strikers: Battle League
Diablo III: Eternal Collection
Streets of Rage 4
Super Mario Odyssey
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Overcooked! All You Can Eat
Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity
Monster Hunter Rise
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
Editors' Recommendations
- The best RPGs on iOS and iPadOS in 2022: Diablo, Star Wars, and more
- Fall Guys cross-platform support: Everything we know
- The best gaming keyboards for 2022
- The best SSDs for 2022
- Ark 2: Release date, platforms, trailers, gameplay, and more