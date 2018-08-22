Digital Trends
Gaming

The best Nintendo Switch controllers

On the go or at home, the best Switch controllers will keep you in the game

Gabe Gurwin
By

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most versatile game consoles ever created, and a large part of that comes down to the system’s many available control schemes. Whether you want to use a single Joy-Con controller turned sideways, two Joy-Con controllers in the Joy-Con grip, or something completely different, Nintendo and its third-party partners have you covered.

But which controllers should you choose when purchasing your system? We’ve compiled a list of some of the best Nintendo Switch controllers, including specialty options for the most dedicated players, as well as cheaper controllers for those gaming on a budget. Regardless of your style, we have a Nintendo Switch controller here to fit your needs.

Joy-Con (and Joy-Con grip)

Nintendo Switch review
Nate Barrett/Digital Trends

The basic controllers that come with the Nintendo Switch are incredibly useful, both with the system in its handheld configuration and docked in an entertainment center. Each comes equipped with face buttons, two bumpers and triggers, directional buttons, as well as additional bumper buttons located on the side from when you’re only using one of them at a time. When attached to the Switch, they’re nearly perfect, offering much better control over your game than you’d get with an older Nintendo system or even the PlayStation Vita, and you can hand one to another player to play some Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the go.

The Joy-Con controllers can also be attached to the included Joy-Con grip to turn them into a sort of standard gamepad, albeit a small one. If you don’t opt for another controller, it does the job admirably, and we were able to make it through dozens of hours of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild without using anything else.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

fake switch controllers pro controller

If you spend the majority of your time with the Nintendo Switch in its dock, the small Joy-Con grip might feel a little too small. In that event, you’ll want to invest in the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. It’s expensive, retailing for around $70, but the Pro Controller comes with large face buttons, bumpers, triggers, and analog sticks, as well as a more traditional directional pad that feels similar to those available on the Wii U’s controllers. Its shape is similar to the Xbox One’s controller, and its internal battery lasts far longer than the PlayStation 4’s DualShock 4.

The Pro Controller isn’t just for playing the Switch at home, either. Some larger carrying cases for the Switch, such as the Game Traveler Deluxe, include a compartment that can either hold a Joy-Con grip or a Pro Controller. With the system’s kickstand or a separate stand, you can be playing your favorite games on the go using the same controller you use at home.

Hori Joy-Con with D-Pad

best nintendo switch controllers horidpad

When using the Nintendo Switch in its handheld configuration, it can feel slightly odd due to the lack of a traditional directional pad on the left Joy-Con, which instead uses split buttons. To rectify this, Hori has created its own left Joy-Con controller, complete with a directional pad and available in a variety of different styles. For those playing 2D platformers on the go, it will make controlling your character feel more natural, though you’ll sacrifice rumble in the process.

The Hori controller isn’t meant to completely replace your regular left Joy-Con, as it’s only compatible with the system in handheld mode. It also reportedly drains the Switch’s battery more quickly than other controllers, but its $25 price means you can only use it occasionally and still feel like you got your money’s worth.

8Bitdo Zero 2

8bitdo nintendo switch tiny controllers 8bitdotinycontrollers

Going on a road trip and want to play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze with your friends? 8Bitdo’s Zero 2 controller is a tiny alternative to the Joy-Con controllers that contains all the buttons you need for split-screen multiplayer games. In addition to a traditional direction pad, face buttons, and shoulder buttons, it also includes motion control support, and it comes in a variety of colors meant to emulate the Game Boy Pocket.

As an added bonus, the 8Bitdo Zero 2 controllers also support the PC, Mac, and Android devices through Bluetooth, and their firmware can be updated wirelessly. They release later this year for $20 each.

PowerA Wired Controller Plus

best nintendo switch controllers powerawiredplus

While some people prefer to take their Switch systems with them wherever they go, others rarely take them out of the dock. If you fall into the latter category and often play with friends, PowerA’s Wired Controller Plus can serve as a good second gamepad for your guest. The controller comes with 10 feet of cable, so you can use it from a couch without any issue, and it features a button layout otherwise identical to the Pro Controller.

The Wired Controller Plus won’t necessarily replace the Pro Controller, however, as it lacks motion functionality and HD Rumble, but for the $25 price, it’s hard to pass it up, and you can purchase one or two extra to accommodate your larger gatherings.

GameCube Controller

super smash bros ultimate gamecube controller pre order

No, this isn’t a new lookalike GameCube controller meant to emulate the controls of the real thing – the Nintendo Switch just support’s the classic GameCube controller with the use of a special adapter. Both will be available to coincide with the release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Switch later this year, giving veteran players the classic control scheme they remember.

The GameCube controller is a unique beast, and perhaps that’s why it’s better to simply support it on future systems rather than attempt to copy it. Its C-stick, asymmetrical button layout, and ergonomic shape all make it a must-have for any Smash Bros. fan, and it’s even being reproduced specifically for fighting fans who don’t want to use one of the Switch’s newer controllers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best PS4 games (August 2018)
what makes a soulslike look at nioh and the legend of zelda breath wild darksouls3 screens 004
Gaming

‘Dark Souls Trilogy’ bundles all three games on Xbox One and PS4

Bandai Namco will release the Dark Souls Trilogy, a bundle containing all three games and their DLC, including Dark Souls Remastered, this October. The bundle will release for Xbox One and PS4.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Assassin's Creed Odyssey review
Gaming

Watch two new character trailers for ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’

Ubisoft has released two separate trailers for Assassin's Creed Odyssey, each focusing on one of the two playable Greek characters you'll be able to select at the start of the game.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
saints row the third nintendo switch
Gaming

‘Saints Row: The Third’ gets a surprising port to the Nintendo Switch

Deep Silver announces that it's bringing the third Saints Row game to a Nintendo console next year. They also allude to more information following this news this week at Gamescom 2018.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Battlefield V review
Gaming

‘Battlefield V’ goes all-in on multiplayer customization, team-focused play

DICE wants users to play as a squad in Battlefield V, so it makes sense that combat classes now have specific roles, loadouts, and perks. At Gamescom, the new Battlefield V trailer showed off combat roles and character/weapon customization.
Posted By Steven Petite
wireless adapter htc vive arrives september
Computing

HTC’s new wireless adapter for the Vive arrives in September for $300

Sick of tripping over the HTC Vive’s cord when moving blindly across physical space? HTC’s new wireless adapter is here to help. But it costs $300 and requires you to install an add-in card. That is bad news for laptop owners.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
games support nvidia ray tracing assettort
Computing

Only 11 games support Nvidia ray tracing, and you haven't heard of a few of them

These are the upcoming games that support ray tracing rendered on Nvidia's RTX series graphics cards. They aren't many in number at this point, but thanks to the power of ray tracing, they are some of the best looking games ever made.
Posted By Jon Martindale
tomb raider dev responds to rtx 2080 ti performance concerns geforce 1080
Computing

‘Tomb Raider’ devs respond to RTX 2080 Ti, ray tracing performance concerns

The developers behind Shadow of the Tomb Raider responded to concerns about the game running poorly on Nvidia’s just-revealed GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card with ray tracing enabled. They say it’s still a work in progress.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
how to make a discord bot connect to discord
Gaming

Need a bot to watch your Discord chat while you're away? Here's how to make one

Gaming-centric online chat application Discord has a lot of uses, but to get the most out of your Discord server, you might want to think about automation. Discord bots can help, taking care of minor functions like listing the rules of your…
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
Gaming

Watch DOTA 2 pros fight for millions at The International 8

The International 8 is a big deal. Check out our guide on TI8 for a closer look at how the global tournament works, where to watch it, and this year's biggest players.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
lenovo explorer vr headset deal feature 01 v2
Deals

This heavily discounted headset offers virtual reality at a realistic price

Smartphones, video games, and TV shows are all an excellent way of escaping reality, but sometimes they just aren’t enough. That’s where VR comes in. You can pick up the Lenovo Explorer VR headset for just $100 on Newegg right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
devil may cry 5 releae date and trailer release playable character announcement
Gaming

Nero shows off his sweet new demon-killing arm in ‘Devil May Cry 5’ trailer

Following Devil May Cry 5's release date announcement, a trailer debuted starring Nero butchering a slew of demons with a set of new mechanical arms. It gets better when Dante shows up and uses his dismantled motorcycle like a pair of…
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Gears of War 4
Gaming

Is your Xbox One collecting dust? These games will bring you back

More than four years into its lifespan, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From 'Cuphead' to 'Halo 5,' the best Xbox One games offer something for everyone.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Need a new game for your PlayStation 4? You've come to the right place

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
the grand tour season 2 trailer
Cars

Amazon is turning its ‘Grand Tour’ car show into a video game

Amazon's "The Grand Tour" is getting its own video game. The PS4 and Xbox One offering will feature clips from the show that blend into gameplay, as well as crazy challenges and "hours" of original voice acting by Clarkson and co.
Posted By Trevor Mogg