On the go or at home, the best Switch controllers will keep you in the game

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most versatile game consoles ever created, and a large part of that comes down to the system’s many available control schemes. Whether you want to use a single Joy-Con controller turned sideways, two Joy-Con controllers in the Joy-Con grip, or something completely different, Nintendo and its third-party partners have you covered.

But which controllers should you choose when purchasing your system? We’ve compiled a list of some of the best Nintendo Switch controllers, including specialty options for the most dedicated players, as well as cheaper controllers for those gaming on a budget. Regardless of your style, we have a Nintendo Switch controller here to fit your needs.

Joy-Con (and Joy-Con grip)

The basic controllers that come with the Nintendo Switch are incredibly useful, both with the system in its handheld configuration and docked in an entertainment center. Each comes equipped with face buttons, two bumpers and triggers, directional buttons, as well as additional bumper buttons located on the side from when you’re only using one of them at a time. When attached to the Switch, they’re nearly perfect, offering much better control over your game than you’d get with an older Nintendo system or even the PlayStation Vita, and you can hand one to another player to play some Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the go.

The Joy-Con controllers can also be attached to the included Joy-Con grip to turn them into a sort of standard gamepad, albeit a small one. If you don’t opt for another controller, it does the job admirably, and we were able to make it through dozens of hours of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild without using anything else.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

If you spend the majority of your time with the Nintendo Switch in its dock, the small Joy-Con grip might feel a little too small. In that event, you’ll want to invest in the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. It’s expensive, retailing for around $70, but the Pro Controller comes with large face buttons, bumpers, triggers, and analog sticks, as well as a more traditional directional pad that feels similar to those available on the Wii U’s controllers. Its shape is similar to the Xbox One’s controller, and its internal battery lasts far longer than the PlayStation 4’s DualShock 4.

The Pro Controller isn’t just for playing the Switch at home, either. Some larger carrying cases for the Switch, such as the Game Traveler Deluxe, include a compartment that can either hold a Joy-Con grip or a Pro Controller. With the system’s kickstand or a separate stand, you can be playing your favorite games on the go using the same controller you use at home.

Hori Joy-Con with D-Pad

When using the Nintendo Switch in its handheld configuration, it can feel slightly odd due to the lack of a traditional directional pad on the left Joy-Con, which instead uses split buttons. To rectify this, Hori has created its own left Joy-Con controller, complete with a directional pad and available in a variety of different styles. For those playing 2D platformers on the go, it will make controlling your character feel more natural, though you’ll sacrifice rumble in the process.

The Hori controller isn’t meant to completely replace your regular left Joy-Con, as it’s only compatible with the system in handheld mode. It also reportedly drains the Switch’s battery more quickly than other controllers, but its $25 price means you can only use it occasionally and still feel like you got your money’s worth.

8Bitdo Zero 2

Going on a road trip and want to play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze with your friends? 8Bitdo’s Zero 2 controller is a tiny alternative to the Joy-Con controllers that contains all the buttons you need for split-screen multiplayer games. In addition to a traditional direction pad, face buttons, and shoulder buttons, it also includes motion control support, and it comes in a variety of colors meant to emulate the Game Boy Pocket.

As an added bonus, the 8Bitdo Zero 2 controllers also support the PC, Mac, and Android devices through Bluetooth, and their firmware can be updated wirelessly. They release later this year for $20 each.

PowerA Wired Controller Plus

While some people prefer to take their Switch systems with them wherever they go, others rarely take them out of the dock. If you fall into the latter category and often play with friends, PowerA’s Wired Controller Plus can serve as a good second gamepad for your guest. The controller comes with 10 feet of cable, so you can use it from a couch without any issue, and it features a button layout otherwise identical to the Pro Controller.

The Wired Controller Plus won’t necessarily replace the Pro Controller, however, as it lacks motion functionality and HD Rumble, but for the $25 price, it’s hard to pass it up, and you can purchase one or two extra to accommodate your larger gatherings.

GameCube Controller

No, this isn’t a new lookalike GameCube controller meant to emulate the controls of the real thing – the Nintendo Switch just support’s the classic GameCube controller with the use of a special adapter. Both will be available to coincide with the release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Switch later this year, giving veteran players the classic control scheme they remember.

The GameCube controller is a unique beast, and perhaps that’s why it’s better to simply support it on future systems rather than attempt to copy it. Its C-stick, asymmetrical button layout, and ergonomic shape all make it a must-have for any Smash Bros. fan, and it’s even being reproduced specifically for fighting fans who don’t want to use one of the Switch’s newer controllers.