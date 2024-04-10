 Skip to main content
Hurry! The Nintendo Switch OLED just got a rare discount

It’s not often that we see Nintendo Switch deals on the OLED model but Woot has bucked that trend with the Nintendo Switch OLED currently available for $30 off the regular price. That means instead of paying $350, you pay $320 which is a great price for a consistently sought-after game console. The deal only lasts for the next 10 days or until it sells out with the latter extremely likely to happen soon. Here’s what you need to know before you miss out.

Why you should buy the Nintendo Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a great upgrade to the standard Nintendo Switch and easily one of the best game consoles available right now. The big selling point to the Nintendo Switch is how you can use it hooked up to your TV but you can also play it portably. That’s because it has a 7-inch OLED screen for portable use. It looks great providing players with vivid colors and crisp contrast. Any Nintendo fan will know that many of its games are incredibly vibrant with the best Nintendo Switch games like the Mario and Zelda franchises looking stunning on an OLED screen.

The Nintendo Switch OLED uses Joy-Con controllers on either side when in portable mode with you able to take them off and use them separately when the console is docked. When docked, you can connect the Nintendo Switch OLED to your network via an Ethernet cable with a wide adjustable stand being useful. In tabletop or handheld mode, there’s enhanced audio from the onboard speakers.

64GB of internal storage is a great starting point while you can simply use microSD cards to expand storage over time. It all makes for a great console and a good upgrade to the standard Nintendo Switch. With a bigger screen, better audio and other incremental upgrades, it’s worth the investment.

The Nintendo Switch OLED usually costs $350 and is rarely discounted outside of sales events. Right now though, you can buy it for $30 off at Woot. Down to $320 from $350, the discount is unlikely to stick around for long given how popular the Nintendo Switch OLED is. Grab it now before you miss out.

