This Lenovo Legion gaming PC deal just dropped below $1,000

A decent gaming PC usually costs more than $1,000, but you can get one for less than that today by taking advantage of Lenovo’s offer for the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gen 8. From its original price of $1,500, it’s down to a more affordable $994 following a 33% discount. There’s no telling how much time is remaining before you miss out on the $506 in savings, so if you’re interested in this deal, it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as fast as you can. Today if possible, because tomorrow may already be too late.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gen 8 gaming PC

If you want to get into PC gaming for a relatively affordable price, the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gen 8 is an excellent choice. It’s not the most powerful machine out there, but it will be enough for you to enjoy the best PC games with its AMD Ryzen 7 7700X processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that’s the best place to start for a gaming PC, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. It’s also equipped with an air cooling system and meshed front vents to keep it cool even after hours of playing.

One thing that the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gen 8 shares with the best gaming PCs is its impressive storage space, with a 1TB SSD that will fit multiple AAA titles with all of their necessary updates and optional DLCs. The machine also ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, so you can start installing your favorite video games as soon as you hook it up to a power supply and the necessary peripherals.

Not all gaming PC deals are worth it, but this one certainly is — the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gen 8 for $994, following Lenovo’s $506 discount on its sticker price of $1,500. We’re pretty sure that this offer will attract the attention of a lot of gamers, so stocks may be in danger of running out very soon. That means you don’t have much time to think about buying the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gen 8, but you shouldn’t have to as you can get it for 33% off right now. Push through with the purchase immediately, or else you may regret it.

