 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Lenovo gaming laptop with an RTX 4090 is $740 off today

Jennifer Allen
By
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i on a desktop surface outside.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Lenovo often has some of the best laptop deals and today is no different with a sweet discount for anyone seeking a new gaming laptop. A new arrival from Lenovo, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is already $740 off bringing it down to $2,900 from $3,640. Packed with the latest hardware, you’re going to love it and we’re here to tell you exactly why. Remember — this deal is unlikely to stick around for long.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i

As one of the best gaming laptop brands, it’s always worth strongly considering Lenovo and its Legion range when seeking a new gaming rig. This particular model is packed with the latest hardware. It has a 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900HX processor paired up with a massive 32GB of memory so it’s all set for gaming for a long time at high detail levels. Of course, to do so, it needs a great graphics card and you can’t get much better than the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 with 16GB of dedicated VRAM that’s included here. It all comes together to futureproof your gaming sessions for a long time to come.

Adding to the impressive credentials, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i has 2TB of SSD storage. It also has a 16-inch WQXGA display with 2560 x 1600 resolution. The display has HDR400 functionality, 100% DCI-P3, 500 nits of brightness, and a refresh rate of 240Hz. Above it is a 1080p full HD webcam with dual microphones and an electronic privacy shutter.

Related

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i uses Legion ColdFront: Vapor to ensure you have high-end thermal performance the entire time, keeping your components as cool as possible. There are ultra-thin 3D fan blades so it still sounds quiet even when things are demanding. Made from 50% recycled aluminum for the D cover and 30% PCC for the A cover frame, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is also a friend to the environment while still offering cool extras like an RGB lighting strip with AI light sync. It all comes together to ensure that this is one of the best gaming laptops available today.

Normally priced at $3,640, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is down to $2,900 right now at Lenovo. The $740 arrives even when this model is still considered a new arrival so it’s quite an impressive discount. Check it out now by tapping the button below and enjoy high-end gaming for a long time to come.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Lenovo just knocked 40% off this ThinkPad X1 Yoga 2-in-1 laptop
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 viewed at an angle.

When the versatility of a 2-in-1 laptop is combined with powerful specifications, you'll get an amazing productivity tool for any profession. That's exactly what the eighth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga offers for its discounted price of $2,423 from Lenovo, for savings of $1,616 on its sticker price of $4,039. Since this bargain is a clearance sale, we're not sure how much time is remaining before it expires, so if you want to buy this 2-in-1 laptop at 40% off, you need to proceed with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 2-in-1 laptop
The eighth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a 2-in-1 laptop in the convertible category, according to our laptop buying guide. That means it's a device that combines the convenience of a tablet's touchscreen and the utility of a laptop's keyboard, and you can easily switch between its forms by using its 360-degree hinges to fold its 14-inch WUXGA display all the way back. You can also use it in tent mode or stand mode, depending on the situation. It also comes with the rechargeable Lenovo Integrated Pen, which is a stylus that will give you an additional input option for functions such as writing notes and drawing sketches.

Read more
Lenovo’s answer to the Mac Pro (with 128GB of RAM) is $6,970 off
lenovo thinkstation p5 workstation deal april 2024 lifestyle

The Apple Mac Pro is one of the most powerful desktop computers in the market today, but if you prefer a Windows-powered machine, you should check out the Lenovo ThinkStation P5 Workstation. It's very expensive at its original price of $16,599, but you can currently get the machine at $6,790 off from Lenovo that brings it down to $9,629. It's still not cheap, but it's the price that you have to pay if you want to get a desktop PC with unparalleled performance. Push through with the transaction right now to make sure that you pocket the savings from the 41% discount.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkStation P5 Workstation
The Lenovo ThinkStation P5 Workstation is designed to keep up with even the most demanding tasks of any profession. Our guide on how much RAM do you need says that 64GB of RAM is necessary for engineers, professional audio/video editors, and similar jobs, and the Lenovo ThinkStation P5 Workstation doubles that capacity with 128GB of RAM. Combined with the Intel Xeon W7-2495X processor and the Nvidia RTX A5500 graphics card, this desktop computer is the ultimate productivity tool. It's also built to protect your data with ThinkShield, which is a comprehensive solution for hardware and software security.

Read more
HP Spring Sale: Up to 52% off bestselling laptops and free shipping
HP Spectre x360 16 2024 front angled view showing display and keyboard.

HP currently has a huge Spring sale on with substantial discounts on many different laptops from the inexpensive HP Pavilion to the highly sought-after HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop. With hundreds of dollars to be saved, these are the laptop deals you need to check out. Below, we’ve picked out some highlights but the best idea is to take a look for yourself by clicking the button below. There are dozens of laptops to choose from.

What to shop for in the HP Spring sale
With HP being one of the best laptop brands out there, whatever you buy in the HP Spring sale is sure to be great. The cheapest laptop in the sale is the which is down to $220 from $330. It’s pretty basic but its Intel Celeron N4500 processor with 4GB of memory and 32GB of eMMC storage suits ChromeOS well. It’s perfect for simple tasks or for your child’s first system.

Read more