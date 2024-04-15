This Lenovo gaming laptop with an RTX 4090 is $740 off today

Lenovo often has some of the best laptop deals and today is no different with a sweet discount for anyone seeking a new gaming laptop. A new arrival from Lenovo, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is already $740 off bringing it down to $2,900 from $3,640. Packed with the latest hardware, you’re going to love it and we’re here to tell you exactly why. Remember — this deal is unlikely to stick around for long.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i

As one of the best gaming laptop brands, it’s always worth strongly considering Lenovo and its Legion range when seeking a new gaming rig. This particular model is packed with the latest hardware. It has a 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900HX processor paired up with a massive 32GB of memory so it’s all set for gaming for a long time at high detail levels. Of course, to do so, it needs a great graphics card and you can’t get much better than the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 with 16GB of dedicated VRAM that’s included here. It all comes together to futureproof your gaming sessions for a long time to come.

Adding to the impressive credentials, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i has 2TB of SSD storage. It also has a 16-inch WQXGA display with 2560 x 1600 resolution. The display has HDR400 functionality, 100% DCI-P3, 500 nits of brightness, and a refresh rate of 240Hz. Above it is a 1080p full HD webcam with dual microphones and an electronic privacy shutter.

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i uses Legion ColdFront: Vapor to ensure you have high-end thermal performance the entire time, keeping your components as cool as possible. There are ultra-thin 3D fan blades so it still sounds quiet even when things are demanding. Made from 50% recycled aluminum for the D cover and 30% PCC for the A cover frame, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is also a friend to the environment while still offering cool extras like an RGB lighting strip with AI light sync. It all comes together to ensure that this is one of the best gaming laptops available today.

Normally priced at $3,640, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is down to $2,900 right now at Lenovo. The $740 arrives even when this model is still considered a new arrival so it’s quite an impressive discount. Check it out now by tapping the button below and enjoy high-end gaming for a long time to come.

