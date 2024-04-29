 Skip to main content
This Dell gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 is discounted to $700

Aaron Mamiit
Dell G15 gaming laptop on a table.
Dell

You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars to be able to get a decent gaming laptop, as there are budget-friendly options like the Dell G15 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. It’s currently even cheaper at just $700, following a $200 discount on its original price of $900. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this offer though, so if you think this is the perfect gaming laptop for you, stop hesitating and proceed with the purchase immediately to make sure that you don’t miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

The Dell G15 is highlighted in our list of the best gaming laptops as the best budget gaming laptop under $1,000, as it provides dependable performance while staying affordable for most gamers. It’s equipped with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, which is perfect for budget gaming, and pairs it with the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. These specifications are more than enough to be able to play the best PC games, though you may have to dial down the settings for the more demanding titles.

The Dell G15 comes with a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, so your games will look sharp and smooth while you play. The gaming laptop offers both USB-A and USB-C ports for wide connectivity, and a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded for ample storage space to install multiple AAA titles with all their required updates and optional DLCs. Last but not least, the Dell G15 looks extremely stylish — nobody would think that it’s a budget gaming laptop!

There are gaming laptop deals for top-of-the-line machines, but there are also affordable options like Dell’s offer for the Dell G15 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. From a sticker price of $900, it’s down to only $700 for savings of $200, though there’s no telling when its price goes back to normal. If the capabilities of the Dell G15 are enough for you, and it fits your budget, then complete the transaction to secure the gaming laptop for yourself as soon as possible as it would be a shame to miss the discount.

