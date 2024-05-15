 Skip to main content
The most popular Dell laptop has a $100 price cut today

The extremely popular Dell Inspiron 15, which holds a rating of 4.3 stars out of 5 stars on Dell’s website after more than 13,000 reviews, is currently available with a $100 discount that brings its price down to just $500 from $600 originally. The offer probably means there will be even more people using this laptop, but with the expected surge in sales, we’re not sure how much time remains before its price goes back to normal. If you want the savings with your purchase, you better complete the transaction as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop

The Dell Inspiron 15 isn’t going to challenge the premium configurations of the best laptops in terms of performance, but it’s going to be more than enough as your daily companion for completing your tasks for work or school. Inside the device are the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, with 16GB of RAM that’s the same as top-tier machines, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The Dell Inspiron 15 runs on Windows 11 Home, which is an operating system that will be familiar for most people, and it’s got a 512GB SSD that will provide ample storage for your files.

Working on projects and watching streaming shows will be easy on the eyes with the Dell Inspiron 15’s 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, as it features Dell’s ComfortView software that minimizes harmful blue light emissions. The laptop has also gone through military-grade testing to ensure its durability, and its built-in Trusted Platform Module will protect your data.

Not all laptop deals will give you fantastic value, but you certainly can’t say that about this one — the popular Dell Inspiron 15 at $100 off from Dell, lowering its price from $600 to only $500. That’s an excellent price for a laptop of this caliber, but if that’s what you want to pay for it, you’ll have to act fast. The Dell Inspiron 15 may be back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow, so there’s no time to think about it. Push forward with your purchase of the laptop immediately to make sure that you don’t let this opportunity slip through your fingers.

These Razer Blade RTX 40 series laptops are still on sale for ridiculous prices
Razer Blade RTX 40 series gaming laptop family

If you've been paying attention, you know the Razer Blade laptops have been on sale for some great prices. But if you're not ready to upgrade when those deals go live, it's pretty easy to miss out. The good news is that Razer's Blade laptops that are equipped with a GeForce RTX 40 series GPU are still on sale during May at some ridiculously low prices. For instance, the Razer Blade 14 with an RTX 4060 -- that's $600 off. The Razer Blade 15 and 16 are also on sale if you want something with a bigger display. This is an excellent opportunity to pick up a powerful gaming laptop so you can play Baldur's Gate 3, Helldivers 2, Manor Lords, Hades 2, or any of the latest releases. Perhaps even Star Wars Outlaws when it drops?

 
What to expect from Razer's Blade RTX 40 series laptops
Usually, we talk about why you might want to take advantage of the deals that are available, but in this case, it's obvious. You'll be able to play the latest games from just about anywhere, like a local coffee shop, your office at work, or anywhere at home. Want to break away from your desk and join everyone in the living room? Go for it.

Read more
Wholesale laptop deals: How to buy cheap computers in bulk
Three Asus laptops set up on a counter.

If you need to furnished an entire office or classroom with laptops, monitors, or workstations, regular laptop deals from the major retailers just aren't going to cut it. You need extensive discounts on hardworking machines. Thankfully all of the major laptop brands have outlet sites focused specifically on major price cuts and refurbished products. These are some alternative options for shopping wholesale Lenovo laptop deals, Dell laptop deals and HP laptop deals. Here are the best online options for wholesale laptop deals.
Wholesale laptops deals from Lenovo Outlet

Lenovo Outlet is a special section of Lenovo's site that focuses on cheap new and refurbished laptops. There are a lot of Lenovo laptop deals, including Lenovo's Notebook, IdeaPad and even the powerful ThinkPad line. All of the renewed laptops have been Certified Refurbished, meaning Lenovo themselves gave the laptops a once-over and decided they're good as new. If you think you'll be a repeat customer, you can sign up for , which gets you access to Lenovo's private business site, which has exclusive deals on bundles.

Read more
Best student laptop deals: Laptops for college from $215
online web browser game list

Going to high school or college can be an overwhelming experience, and you probably don't want to add figuring out what laptop you can buy to that stress, especially when you're working under a limited budget and some of the best laptops cost thousands of dollars. That's why we've gone out and picked some of our favorite laptops that work well for students and listed them below, and we've included some of the best budget laptops out there. If you're unsure of where to start, it's worth checking out our laptop buying guide to give you an idea of which direction to go, and if you don't find that in the laptops we've listed below, you can check out these other great laptop deals and Chromebook deals as well. Below you'll find some of the cheaper options from HP laptop deals, Dell laptop deals, Acer laptop deals and Lenovo laptop deals.
HP Laptop 14 -- $204, was $269

The HP Laptop 14 is a popular choice among students because of its entry level price point. It's specs aren't going to blow anyone away, but they're good value for the price and are plenty to get the job done. This build of the HP Laptop 14 has 8GB of RAM and a quad-core Intel Celeron processor. It does check in with just 64GB of storage space -- this may not be enough for some users, but if you aren't planning on loading your laptop up with media this is one that will accompany you well around campus.

Read more