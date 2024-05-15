The most popular Dell laptop has a $100 price cut today

The extremely popular Dell Inspiron 15, which holds a rating of 4.3 stars out of 5 stars on Dell’s website after more than 13,000 reviews, is currently available with a $100 discount that brings its price down to just $500 from $600 originally. The offer probably means there will be even more people using this laptop, but with the expected surge in sales, we’re not sure how much time remains before its price goes back to normal. If you want the savings with your purchase, you better complete the transaction as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop

The Dell Inspiron 15 isn’t going to challenge the premium configurations of the best laptops in terms of performance, but it’s going to be more than enough as your daily companion for completing your tasks for work or school. Inside the device are the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, with 16GB of RAM that’s the same as top-tier machines, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The Dell Inspiron 15 runs on Windows 11 Home, which is an operating system that will be familiar for most people, and it’s got a 512GB SSD that will provide ample storage for your files.

Working on projects and watching streaming shows will be easy on the eyes with the Dell Inspiron 15’s 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, as it features Dell’s ComfortView software that minimizes harmful blue light emissions. The laptop has also gone through military-grade testing to ensure its durability, and its built-in Trusted Platform Module will protect your data.

Not all laptop deals will give you fantastic value, but you certainly can’t say that about this one — the popular Dell Inspiron 15 at $100 off from Dell, lowering its price from $600 to only $500. That’s an excellent price for a laptop of this caliber, but if that’s what you want to pay for it, you’ll have to act fast. The Dell Inspiron 15 may be back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow, so there’s no time to think about it. Push forward with your purchase of the laptop immediately to make sure that you don’t let this opportunity slip through your fingers.

