Need a laptop quick? Walmart is selling restored HPs for under $70

Walmart restored HP Chromebooks for sale
Generally, laptops are expensive. If you’re on a tight budget or you’re trying to save money, you can’t exactly run out and buy a new laptop at any time, even with good credit. At least, that was the case before retailers started dropping a ton of reasonably priced and renewed products. Walmart, for example, has a bunch of refurbished and restored HP Chromebook deals, all for under $70 a pop. As far as laptops go, that’s pretty darn cheap. Rather than wax poetic about it, let’s get to the nitty gritty and take a look at some of the best restored HP laptop deals from Walmart.

Restored HP Chromebook 11 G5 — $45, was $186

This 11-inch Chromebook comes with an Intel Celeron N3060 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 16GB solid-state drive. It’s running the Chrome OS, which, if you didn’t know, is Google’s Chromium OS for nearly all Chromebooks. It can run Android apps, browse, play media, and much more. You’ll want to use a Google account to sign in to associate everything on the device with your account(s) but that’s about it. All virus and malware protection is handled automatically. Pretty rad, no? Also why they’re a top choice for the average classroom.

Restored HP Chromebook 11 G4 — $50, was $100

This 11-inch Chromebook has an Intel Celeron N2840 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 16GB solid-state drive. Battery life is about 8 hours, and Chromebooks generally last quite a while, making them the perfect travel companions for productivity tasks on the go. Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need active internet access to use a Chromebook; you can also do a lot of tasks and activities offline.

Restored HP Chromebook 14 G5 — $66, was $296

This 14-inch Chromebook has a slightly larger display and a bit more oomph for power. That’s thanks to an Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz processor, 4GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage via the solid-state drive. It’s also super sleek and thin, again making for an excellent travel companion especially when you just need to toss something in your bag and go.

What is Walmart restored?

Before we begin, let’s take a quick jaunt down restoration lane. What does it actually mean when a product like one of these HP Chromebooks is renewed?

For starters, they’re not manufacturer-certified, but they are professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned through Walmart’s program. All products are fully functional before being listed and in “Like New” condition. There may be micro scratches or abrasions on the surface of the item, but nothing too damaging. Furthermore, the battery capacity has been inspected and exceeds 80% capacity relative to a new equivalent.

If you’re worried about returns, you can request a free return or replacement within 90 days of the purchase date.

