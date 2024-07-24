This $179 HP is the cheapest back-to-school laptop we can find

It’s never too early to prepare for the next school year, so for those who are looking for budget-friendly student laptop deals for their children, you shouldn’t miss Walmart’s offer for the HP Stream 14. From an already affordable price of $229, it’s even cheaper following a $50 discount that drops its price to $179, but we’re not sure for how long. We expect this bargain to attract a lot of attention, which means you’re going to have to complete your purchase of this laptop before stocks run out.

Why you should buy the HP Stream 14 laptop

The HP Stream 14 isn’t going to match up to the speed and power of the best laptops. With its Intel Celeron N4120 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, it’s a device that’s geared towards simple tasks like browsing the internet and using online apps, and perhaps also for watching streaming shows after finishing all your homework. For students, that’s going to be more than enough utility from their companion device for school. The HP Stream 14, as you can guess from its name, is also equipped with a 14-inch screen, which keeps it portable so it’s easy to bring to classes.

With Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed in the HP Stream 14, your children will get an early start in learning the most popular computer operating system. The 64GB eMMC is pretty limiting, but you can help your child save their important files on cloud storage services if necessary. The HP Stream 14 comes with 12 months of Microsoft 365 for access to productivity apps, and it can last a bit more than 11 hours on a single charge so the laptop can accompany your child throughout the day without the need to plug it in.

Not all laptop deals focus on top-level performance, as parents simply want their children to have a dependable device for their schoolwork. Here’s an affordable option: the HP Stream 14 for only $179 from Walmart, following a $50 discount on its original price of $229. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this bargain gets taken down — that can happen as soon as tonight — so if you think the HP Stream 14 is perfect for your child and you want to get it with savings, push through with your transaction for it immediately.