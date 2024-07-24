 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This $179 HP is the cheapest back-to-school laptop we can find

By
The HP Stream 14 laptop with the Windows start menu on the screen.
HP

It’s never too early to prepare for the next school year, so for those who are looking for budget-friendly student laptop deals for their children, you shouldn’t miss Walmart’s offer for the HP Stream 14. From an already affordable price of $229, it’s even cheaper following a $50 discount that drops its price to $179, but we’re not sure for how long. We expect this bargain to attract a lot of attention, which means you’re going to have to complete your purchase of this laptop before stocks run out.

Why you should buy the HP Stream 14 laptop

The HP Stream 14 isn’t going to match up to the speed and power of the best laptops. With its Intel Celeron N4120 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, it’s a device that’s geared towards simple tasks like browsing the internet and using online apps, and perhaps also for watching streaming shows after finishing all your homework. For students, that’s going to be more than enough utility from their companion device for school. The HP Stream 14, as you can guess from its name, is also equipped with a 14-inch screen, which keeps it portable so it’s easy to bring to classes.

With Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed in the HP Stream 14, your children will get an early start in learning the most popular computer operating system. The 64GB eMMC is pretty limiting, but you can help your child save their important files on cloud storage services if necessary. The HP Stream 14 comes with 12 months of Microsoft 365 for access to productivity apps, and it can last a bit more than 11 hours on a single charge so the laptop can accompany your child throughout the day without the need to plug it in.

Not all laptop deals focus on top-level performance, as parents simply want their children to have a dependable device for their schoolwork. Here’s an affordable option: the HP Stream 14 for only $179 from Walmart, following a $50 discount on its original price of $229. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this bargain gets taken down — that can happen as soon as tonight — so if you think the HP Stream 14 is perfect for your child and you want to get it with savings, push through with your transaction for it immediately.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Dell saved its best gaming laptop deal for after Prime Day
The Dell G16 gaming laptop.

Prime Day deals have already ended, but Dell keeps rolling out gaming laptop deals that catch our attention. Here's an offer that's going to be hard to refuse -- the Dell G16 gaming laptop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card for only $1,000, following a $500 discount on the device's original price of $1,500. We're not sure how much time is left before you miss the chance to take advantage of this bargain though, so we highly recommend proceeding with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop
The Dell G16 gaming laptop is a fantastic choice for gamers who are sticking to a tight budget, because it will let you play the best PC games without breaking the bank. In addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, the device is powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 16GB of RAM, which is the preferred minimum amount according to our gaming laptop buying guide. The Dell G16 also ships with a 1TB SSD, which is a lot of storage space for your video games, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing your favorite titles right after you unbox the gaming laptop.

Read more
Best Razer Prime Day deals: powerful gaming laptops on sale
Razer Blade 15 lifestyle image on desk

Many Prime Day deals have survived the official ending of Prime Day, and that's great news if you're in the market for a laptop or, more specifically, a gaming laptop. Razer showed up with some of the best Prime Day laptop deals and best Prime Day gaming laptop deals, and pretty much all of the Razer Prime Day deals that took place are still going on right now. This includes a huge selection of gaming laptops but also some Razer gaming keyboards, Razer gaming mice, and Razer gaming chairs. So read onward for all of the best Razer Prime Day deals still available and don't hesitate to make a purchase if you see a deal that works for you. Razer won't keep these gaming laptops and accessories discounted forever and you aren't the only shopper still out there waiting to pounce on a great Prime Day deal.
Best Razer gaming laptop Prime Day deals
Razer makes some of the best gaming laptops around. In particular, its Razer Blade 15 is a big favorite as it has exceptional build quality with some great hardware under the hood. There are also options with 14-inch screens, 16-inch screens, and right up to 18-inches depending on if you want something portable or more of a desktop replacement. Razer laptops tend to veer towards the expensive side of things so that’s why it’s useful to find so many Razer gaming laptop Prime Day deals. We’ve got them all listed below.

Razer Blade 15 (Intel i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4060) --
Razer Blade 14 (AMD Ryzen 9, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4060) --
Razer Blade 15 (Intel i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4070) --
Razer Blade 14 (AMD Ryzen 9, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4070) --
Razer Blade 17 (Intel i9, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 3070 Ti) --
Razer Blade 14 (AMD Ryzen 9, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4070) --
Razer Blade 16 with OLED display (Intel i9, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4070) --
Razer Blade 18 (Intel i9, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4070) --
Razer Blade 16 (Intel i9, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD, RTX 4070) --
Razer Blade 16 with OLED display (Intel i9, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, RTX 4080) --
Razer Blade 18 (Intel i9, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4080) --
Razer Blade 16 (Intel i9, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, RTX 4080) --
Razer Blade 16 with OLED display (Intel i9, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, RTX 4090) --
Razer Blade 18 (Intel i9, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, RTX 4090) --

Read more
Best Prime Day laptop deals still available: Surface Pro, Razer, HP, Dell
Best Prime Day Deals

Even though we've closed the book on official Prime Day deals, a few are sticking around. Now is the time to make the purchase. We're seeing some great Prime Day deals on laptops, with some of them constituting significant discounts. Pretty much all the big brands have some sort of discount on them, including HP, Dell, Samsung, and Asus, and you can even find some excellent MacBook Prime Day deals, which is always nice to see. We've collected some of our favorite laptop deals below, but it's always worth checking out some of our other favorite roundups, such as these Prime Day 2-in-1 laptop deals and Prime Day gaming laptop deals.

Today's best laptop deals
Prime Day officially ran from July 16 to July 17. That means most of the deals you're seeing today won't be around tomorrow. There is always the chance something will sell out today, too. Deals also end on a whim. If you see something today, the smart play is to buy it now.

Read more