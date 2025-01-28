Save $1,600 off this powerful HP Workstation laptop today

For one of the best laptop deals, head over to B&H Photo Video, where you can buy an HP 15.6-inch ZBook Power G10 Mobile Workstation for a massive $1,600 off the regular price. Previously $3,449, the laptop is down to $1,849, with strictly limited stock remaining. Once it’s gone, it’s gone. This is a high-end business laptop and one that’s sure to delight many. Here’s all you need to know — remember to be quick with your purchase!

Why you should buy the HP 15.6-inch ZBook Power G10 Mobile Workstation

Over the years, HP has developed its reputation as one of the best laptop brands with strong reliability, good customer service, and some good looks. The best HP laptops are worth keeping an eye on. With the HP 15.6-inch ZBook Power G10 Mobile Workstation, you get a 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13900H processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage, so this is fairly high-end stuff when it comes to business performance.

It also has a 15.6-inch 1440p screen. You get a resolution of 2560 x 1440 on an anti-glare display, so it looks great at all times. While we wouldn’t recommend this for gaming, the HP 15.6-inch ZBook Power G10 Mobile Workstation has an Nvidia RTX A2000 GPU, which is comparable to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, although we’d recommend it most for video editing rather than gaming.

Elsewhere, the HP 15.6-inch ZBook Power G10 Mobile Workstation has a bunch of great ports, including Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen Type-A, and HDMI 2.1 for connecting it to a monitor. There’s also Gigabit Ethernet and Wi-Fi 6E alongside Bluetooth 5.3. For taking video calls, you can enjoy the 5MP IR webcam, which ensures you look a cut above the rest. This is a good bunch of features to compare with the best laptops.

Designed with STEM students, business users, and anyone else with high-end needs, the HP 15.6-inch ZBook Power G10 Mobile Workstation is a power hungry beast of a laptop that’s designed for working hard but with the benefit of fast charge, meaning 50% battery life in just 30 minutes.

The HP 15.6-inch ZBook Power G10 Mobile Workstation normally costs $3,449, but right now you can buy it from B&H Photo Video for $1,849, so you’re saving a huge $1,600. This is a good investment for anyone upgrading their business laptop equipment right now. Check it out soon, as stock is strictly limited at this price — you don’t have long left!