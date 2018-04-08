From 2-in-1s to Chromebooks, these are the best HP laptops you can buy

Share

There’s no question that HP has a huge assortment of laptops. That’s troublesome for customers looking to replace their current unit, as the sea of hardware specifications can get highly overwhelming. Luckily for you, we’ve taken the annoying investigation aspect out of your hands by slapping the best HP laptops sold on the market today on a convenient list.

Most of what you’ll find here is based on Intel’s first wave of eighth-generation processors released towards the back end of 2017, and not the chips released in the beginning of April. But that’s okay — they’re great chips backed by a great manufacturer. There’s a reason why HP is at the top of the laptop chain: The company builds high-quality, stable products for a great price. We’ve put the best of the best right here for your browsing pleasure.

First, let’s start with our current favorite HP laptop!

The Best

HP Spectre x360 13

Highlights Screen: 13.3-inch IPS with Touch Resolution: FHD or UHD Processor: Up to Core i7-8550U Memory: Up to 16GB Storage: Up to 2TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Camera: HP TrueVision FHD IR Connectivity: Wireless AC, Bluetooth Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3, more Battery: 60WHr Thickness: 0.53 inches Weight: 2.78 pounds Starting price: $949

For starters, this Windows 10 device sports a 13.3-inch screen with a 360-degree hinge enabling four form factors: Laptop, Tent, Stand, and Tablet modes. This screen is backed by eighth-generation Intel processors including the Core i7-8550U and the Core i5-8250U. Both include Intel’s UHD Graphics 620 integrated graphics component.

As the highlights show, configurations consist of two resolutions: 3,840 x 2,160 (UHD) and 1,920 x 1,080 (FHD). There are also around five storage options, depending on the model you choose, spanning from a 256GB PCI Express-based NVMe SSD to a model with a hefty 2TB storage capacity. An additional MicroSD card reader provides even more storage if 2TB simply isn’t enough.

This convertible’s port complement consists of two Thunderbolt 3 ports, your typical USB-A 3.1 Gen1 port, and a headphone / microphone jack. It relies on a 60WHr battery supporting a fast charge, reaching 50 percent capacity in just 30 minutes. The Spectre x360 13 isn’t the thinnest and lightest HP laptop in our group, but it’s our favorite nonetheless given its overall performance and value for the buck.

You can read our review here.

Buy one now from:

HP

The Rest

HP Spectre x360 15

Highlights Screen: 15.6-inch with touch Resolution: UHD Processor: Up to Core i7-8705G Graphics: Discrete GeForce MX150 Memory: Up to 16GB Storage: Up to 2TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Camera: HP WideVision FHD IR Connectivity: Wireless AC, Bluetooth Ports: Thunderbolt 3, more Battery: Up to 84WHr Thickness: 0.7 inches Weight: Starting at 4.42 pounds Starting price: $1,219

This is an interesting laptop in that the newest iteration of it uses Intel’s latest modules: The Core i7-8705G. It’s an all-in-one chip packing four processor cores, Intel’s integrated graphics, built-in dedicated graphics memory, and AMD’s Radeon RX Vega M GL Graphics. A second configuration option installs Intel’s eighth-generation Core i7-8550U processor along with Nvidia’s discrete GeForce MX150 graphics chip.

Outside the processor and graphics combo, you can configure the convertible with up to 16GB of system memory, and between 256GB and 2TB of storage on a PCI Express-based M.2 SSD. The storage is backed by an SD card reader along with one Thunderbolt 3 port (two with the Core i7 module), one USB-C 3.1 Gen1 port, and several other non-storage ports like HDMI and a headphone / microphone jack.

According to the specifications, you can configure this convertible with a 79.2WHr battery or an 84WHr battery. Models relying on the Core i7-8705G module require a 150-watt power supply whereas the Core i7-85550U relies on a lower 90-watt version. If you’re looking for a laptop that does well in the gaming department, the Core i7-8705G model supposedly outperforms the Core i7-8550U/MX150 combo.

You can read our review here.

Buy one now from:

HP

HP Spectre 13

Highlights Screen: 13.3-inch IPS display, optional touch Resolution: FHD or UHD Processor: Up to Core i7-8550U Memory: Up to 16GB Storage: Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Camera: HP TrueVision HD Connectivity: Wireless AC, Bluetooth Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3, more Battery: 43.7WHr Thickness: 0.41 inches Weight: 2.45 pounds Starting price: $1,149

This model ditches the 360-degree hinge for the traditional clamshell design. At its core is an option for the eighth-generation Core i5-8250U and the Core i7-8550U, both of which serve up an integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620 component. These CPUs back an IPS panel sporting touch input and a 3,840 x 2,160 or 1,920 x 1,080 resolution.

Under the hood, you can configure the laptop with 8GB or 16GB of memory, and one choice of three storage capacities on a PCIexpress-based NVMe M.2 SSD: 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB. There doesn’t appear to be an SD card slot, but you can add an external drive using the laptop’s two Thunderbolt 3 ports, or its single USB-C 3.1 Gen1 port. The only other port supplied on this laptop is a headphone / microphone combo jack.

Of the group, this is our thinnest model measuring just 0.41 inches thick and weighing in at 2.45 pounds. It doesn’t have the gaming oomph as seen with the Spectre x360 15, but it also doesn’t have a massive external power supply. With this unit, HP serves up a 65-watt adapter and a 43.7WHr battery promising up to 11 hours and 30 minutes on a single charge. According to HP, 50 percent of the battery’s capacity can be recharged in 30 minutes.

You can read our review here.

Buy one now from:

HP

HP Chromebook 13

Highlights Screen: 13.3-inch Resolution: FHD and QHD Processor: Up to Core m7-6Y75 Memory: Up to 16GB Storage: 32GB Camera: HP TrueVision HD Connectivity: Wireless AC, Bluetooth Ports: 2x USB-C 3.1 Gen1, more Battery: 45WHr Thickness: 0.50 inches Weight: Starting at 2.86 pounds Starting price: $519

If you’re trying to escape the clutches of Microsoft, Chrome OS is a great, cloud-heavy alternative provided by Google. HP serves up five starting points with a choice of four processor options ranging from the Pentium 4405Y to the Core m7-6Y75 chip. You’ll also find two resolution options: the typical 1,920 x 1,080 and a higher 3,200 x 1,800 (coined as QHD+).

What you won’t find here is a choice of large storage capacity options. HP only serves up 32GB, which isn’t anything unusual given that Chromebooks aren’t meant for downloading and installing apps. To help offset the limit capacity (which is partially eaten up by Chrome OS), HP throws in an SD card slot for storing media and documents. This slot is joined by two USB-C 3.1 Gen1 ports, one USB-A 3.1 Gen1 port, and a headphone / microphone combo jack.

Although the product page doesn’t mention anything about Android, Google’s compatibility list shows that this Chromebook is compatible with Google Play and Android apps. The SD card slot will come in handy for storing all your videos, music, and other media while the installed Android apps soak up the Chromebook’s primary but limited storage capacity.

Buy one now from:

HP

HP Envy 13t

Highlights Screen: 13.3-inch IPS panel Resolution: FHD or UHD Processor: Core i7-8550U Memory: 8GB Storage: Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Camera: HP WideVision HD Connectivity: Wireless AC, Bluetooth Ports: 2x USB-C 3.1 Gen1, more Battery: 53.6WHr Thickness: 0.55 inches Weight: 2.92 pounds Starting price: $1,049

Finally, this laptop sports a 13.3-inch screen with a choice of two resolution options: 1,920 x 1,080 and 3,840 x 2,160. The only other configurable aspect is the laptop’s storage ranging between 256GB and 1TB on a PCI Express-based NVMe M.2 SSD. Everything else on the hardware list is set in stone, including the Intel Core i7-8550U processor and integrated graphics.

According to the specifications, the 53.6WHr battery lasts up to 13 hours and 45 minutes powering the FHD screen, and up to nine hours and 30 minutes with the UHD screen. That’s just for standard use — shave an hour and 30 minutes off the FHD screen and a full hour off the UHD screen when watching video.

Other notable features found on this model include 8GB of system memory, a Micro SD card slot, two USB-C 3.1 Gen1 ports, two USB-A 3.1 Gen1 ports, and a headphone / microphone combo jack. You’ll also find four speakers installed in this PC backed by Bang & Olufsen and HP Audio Boost technologies. All video output must be pushed through the USB ports using compatible adapters.

Buy one now from:

HP