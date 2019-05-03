Digital Trends
Computing

The best RAM you can buy in 2019

Get fancy lighting and great performance with these great RAM kits

Jon Martindale
By

Buying RAM in 2019 is a real treat compared to the years just gone, where prices were driven astronomically high by serious demand and supply that struggled to catch up. That’s quite different this year though. With plentiful stock and prices at near-historic lows, it’s a great time to upgrade your memory.

If you’re using a modern system from the past few years, you can stick just about any DDR4 kit in to your desktop PC (we can even teach you how) but picking the best RAM for your system can mean better performance, prettier lighting, or greater savings. These are our favorite RAM kits you can buy with a few options.

Best gaming laptops Category
Corsair Vengeance RGB LED 16GB 3,200MHz  Best RAM Overall
Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB 2,666MHz Best high-capacity RAM
G.Skill TridentZ 16GB 3,200MHz
 Best RAM for gaming
Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 16GB 3,200MHZ Best RGB RAM
Patriot Viper Elite 8GB 2,666MHz Best budget RAM

Corsair Vengeance RGB LED 16GB 3,200MHz

Best RAM overall

best ram bestram01

Why you should buy it: Corsair’s Vengeance RGB is prettier than its LPX counterpart, but still has fantastic performance at a great price.

Who’s it for: Those who want a combination of style and substance from their memory.

What we thought of the Corsair Vengeance RGB 16GB 3,200MHz kit:

Corsair’s Vengeance RGB LED memory kits are a perfect middle ground between its more visually impressive Platinum line, and the more demure LPX range. Like those kits, it offers fantastic performance and there are a lot of options to pick. For us, the 16GB (2 x 8GB), 3,200MHz option is the sweet spot, delivering impressive bandwidth and reasonably tight timings for high-performance, low-latency memory that’s great for gaming and productivity tasks.

It’s priced competitively too, even in the newly affordable world of enhanced global memory supply. You don’t need to break the bank to upgrade to these, but there are also plenty of options where you can spend more if our particular choice isn’t what you’re after. If you want greater bandwidth for gaming (AMD Ryzen CPUs can particularly benefit from faster memory) then the Vengeance RGB range goes all the way up to 3,600MHz. Each kit supports XMP 2.0 profiles for easy overclocking, but you can usually push them further manually if you know what you’re doing.

They all support Corsair’s iCUE software as well, for detailed RGB control.

Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB 2,666MHz

Best high-capacity RAM

best ram bestram21

Why you should buy it: If you need masses of memory that doesn’t scrimp on quality, the Vengeance LPX kits are perfect.

Who’s it for: Those who need power and capacity over anything else.

What we thought of the Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB 2,666MHz kit:

Corsair’s Vengeance LPX range is the most understated of its Vengeance line, and it shows in its more competitive pricing. Ditching the LEDs of its fancier siblings, the LPX range offers the same high-performance, high-capacity of other Corsair memory kits, and there are a wide range of options. You can buy direct kits up to 192GB for several thousand dollars, but for that you’d need a monstrous CPU like Intel’s Xeon W-3175x.

Considering only a few people can afford such a system and even fewer have workloads that can leverage it, we opted for the 32GB LPX kit at a reasonable speed of 2,666MHz. Why this and not the 64GB option? Because that’s simply two of these, and for now at least, two of the smaller kits are cheaper than buying one of the larger ones.

G.Skill TridentZ 16GB 3,200MHz

Best RAM for gaming

best ram bestram03

Why you should buy it: It’s fast with decently tight timings and an attractive, if understated look at an excellent price.

Who’s it for: Gamers, or anyone who wants performance without the LED premium.

What we thought of the G<.Skill TridentZ 16GB 3,200MHz kit:

G.Skill makes some excellent memory products and its TridentZ line covers the whole gamut, from the beautiful, jewel encrusted Royal range, to the more streamlined gaming series. If you don’t need RGB lighting and your PC has the space to take them, the modules in the 16GB 3,200MHz kit are some of the best out there. They’re fast, with reasonably tight timings, and XMP 2.0 profiles support quick and easy overclocking on Intel and AMD systems.

If you want greater performance, the kits do get faster and the timings tighter if you shop around, but this particular kit offers stupendous value for money and leaves extra budget for buying other important components, like a great graphics card.

Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 16GB 3,200MHZ

Best RGB RAM

best ram bestram04

Why you should buy it: These sticks use a unique lighting arrangement that help them stand head and shoulders above other RGB modules.

Who’s it for: Those who want complete control over their PC lighting and a unique look to their memory.

What we thought of the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 16GB 3,200MHz kit:

There are RGB LED RAM kits and then there are RGB LED RAM kits. Corsair’s Dominator Platinum RGB range is one of the most beautiful we’ve ever seen, with unique lighting effects made possible by the combination of new LED technology and Corsair’s in-depth iCUE software package.

The Dominator Platinum modules use a new “Capellix” LED packaging system which allows for denser packing of LEDs together. This leads to brighter lighting without increasing power draw, which in turn allows for higher speed memory. We’ve opted for a mid-range 3,200MHz kit and 16GB, which is priced competitively while delivering great performance and that gorgeous LED lighting.

You could also consider G.Skill’s TridentZ Royal line if you like the crystalline look, but we’re partial to Corsair’s brand of RGB lighting.

Patriot Viper Elite 8GB 2,666MHz

Best budget RAM

best ram bestram05

Why you should buy it: This Viper Elite kit gives you entry-level DDR4 performance in a very affordable kit. The single stick leaves room for a cheap upgrade to 16GB in the future.

Who’s it for: Anyone on a tight budget.

What we thought of the Patriot Viper Elite 8GB 2,666MHz kit: 

Although we’d typically suggest 16GB of memory for gamers, if you’re on a budget, 8GB is more than enough for most. Patriot’s Viper Elite 8GB stick isn’t the fastest kit in the world, with a bandwidth of 2,666MHz, but it is very affordable — in fact it’s priced identically to Patriot’s 2,400Mhz Viper kit, so why not enjoy an extra 10 percent of bandwidth for your money? At well under $50, there’s no reason you can’t add a second stick in the future to expand to 16GB of memory, or replace it with a slightly more expensive kit for improved performance and capacity.

Some users have reported being able to overclock it heavily too, with some reaching as high as 3,000 MHz without difficulty, so there may be some extra performance you can unlock with some tweaking.

Despite its low cost, this module still looks good, with a black PCB and an attractive silver heatspreader.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

MacBook Pro 2019: Everything we know so far about Apple's next laptop
Razer Blade Pro 17 review hero 2
Computing

The best 17-inch laptops fold desktop-caliber power into a portable package

Most people don't want a 17-inch laptop, but for gaming and productivity professionals, some people need a computer with a huge display. These are the best 17-inch laptops you can buy.
Posted By Luke Larsen
lenovo yoga chromebook c630 7
Computing

Here are the best Chromebook deals available in May 2019

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Luke Larsen
Epson Surecolor P400 review
Computing

The best printers money can buy, from Canon and Brother to Epson and HP

No matter how much of life moves into the digital space, there's always a place for physical documents, and thus printers. We've rounded up some of the best printers around, so you can find one that suits your needs.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best gaming mouse razer lancehead
Computing

Leave your opponents in awe of your skills with the best gaming mice

If you want to rise above the competition, you need the best tools. We've found the best gaming mouse in the world, as well as a few contenders in specific categories, like left-handed, best budget, and best ambidextrous mouse.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Dell XPS 13 9370 review | Lid and trim
Computing

Committed to Dell for your next laptop? Here are the best you can buy

Picking the best Dell laptop is have because Dell produces so many good laptops. Still, there are some that rise above the rest. Whether for battery life, looks, or all round performance, these are our favorites.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Dell XPS 15 9570 right angle
Computing

If you need your laptop to be large, these ones are most in charge

Whether you're in the market for a mobile workstation or a gaming behemoth, there's probably something in the 15-inch form factor that can fit the bill. Here, we've rounded up the best 15-inch laptops available.
Posted By Jon Martindale
razer core x chroma best external gpu
Computing

The Razer Core X Chroma is the best external GPU you can buy

The third entry in Razer's lineup of external graphics card enclosures, the Core X Chroma brings together the best of its previous options in a single package. With RGB lighting and extra USB ports, is this the best GPU enclosure you can…
Posted By Luke Larsen
Computing

Why spend more than $100 on a printer? Here are some great affordable options

Need a new printer for the home or office, but don't want to spend tons of money? Here's our picks for the best cheap printers you can buy for around $100 with Wi-Fi support and high-print quality guaranteed.
Posted By Jon Martindale
macbook pro 2019 2
Computing

A 16-inch MacBook Pro might be the new MacBook we've always wanted

With increased competition from Windows laptops, Apple could do with refreshing its MacBook Pro line. Fortunately, it looks set to do that in 2019. Here's everything we know so far.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
google assistant io 2018 sundar pichai
Mobile

How to watch Google I/O 2019 and keep up with the biggest developments

Google I/O is almost here, and we're excited to find out what Google has planned. But what if you're not happy to receive your news second-hand? Here's how to watch the Google I/O keynote and stay up-to-date.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Dell UltraSharp U3818DW review photoshop
Photography

Adobe panics photographers by testing new plans for photo subscriptions

Don't panic — the changes to Adobe's Lightroom and Photoshop subscription plans are just a test, the company says. After photographers panicked about the pricing changes, Adobe said that the change is just a test.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Dell XPS Tower 2017
Computing

Dell’s small business deals drop up to 45 percent off XPS and Vostro desktops

Dell is marking down its desktops by as much as 45% off as part of its small business promotion. Select Vostro, OptiPlex, and Precision desktops are discounted. Home users will want to take a look at the XPS Tower as well.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Photo of Chromebook laptop
Computing

Google combines Google Assistant with device and web searching in Chrome OS 74

Google's Chrome OS 74 was released this week and it has a new search utility that combines three different kinds of searching: Google Assistant, device searching, and web searching.
Posted By Anita George
Blockchain Abstract
Computing

Microsoft is getting into Blockchain and J.P. Morgan is its first client

Microsoft Azure now includes full support for blockchain apps and services, helping businesses create smart-contract platforms and distributed ledgers to manage permissions and data access across broad consortiums.
Posted By Jon Martindale