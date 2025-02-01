 Skip to main content
This HP Envy laptop with Copilot and a 17-inch screen is $450 off

If you’re looking for laptop deals with a nice balance between a reasonable price and reliable performance, you should set your sights on the HP Envy 17t. It’s on sale with a 39% discount from HP, slashing its price from $1,150 to only $700. That’s $450 in savings that you’ll be able to spend on accessories and software, but if you want it, you should hurry up with your purchase. The offer may expire at any moment — in fact, it may be gone as soon as tomorrow — so stop hesitating and push through with your transaction immediately.

Why you should buy the HP Envy 17t laptop

The HP Envy 17t is a dependable device for your everyday needs, with the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor and Intel Arc Graphics, alongside 16GB of RAM that’s on the same level as top-tier machines, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, the laptop is capable of smoothly running Microsoft Copilot, which is a powerful AI assistant, and it won’t have trouble multitasking between several apps as you go through your daily workload. The HP Envy 17t ships with Windows 11 Home, pre-installed in its 512GB SSD that should provide enough storage space for your documents.

The 17.3-inch Full HD screen of the HP Envy 17t is one of its major selling points, if you’re willing to trade a bit of portability for a large display that will give you a great view of whatever you’re working on or watching. The laptop also has three USB-A ports, two Thunderbolt 4 with USB-C ports, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack, so you’ll be able to connect your other devices and hook up additional monitors.

Here’s one of the most interesting HP laptop deals we’ve seen recently — the HP Envy 17t at 39% off, which brings its price down from $1,150 to just $700. We’re not sure how much time is remaining for the $450 discount though, but we think it’s about to disappear as this is a very attractive offer. To make sure that you get the HP Envy 17t laptop for a much lower price than usual, we highly recommend adding it to your cart and finishing the checkout process quickly.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
