HP cut the price of its Envy laptop by 34%

For one of the better laptop deals available today, head to HP. Right now, you can buy the HP Envy laptop for $850 instead of $1,300, meaning you’re saving $450 by going straight to the source. A fantastic deal for anyone looking to work better on the move and in style, here’s all you need to know about it before the deal ends soon.

Why you should buy the HP Envy laptop

HP is one of the best laptop brands out there, with much of the brand’s success down to offering good aesthetics and very competent customer service. With this HP Envy laptop, you get an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. That means you have all the essentials at your disposal, making this an instantly appealing laptop for many work or studying purposes.

The laptop also has a big 17.3-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 300 nits of brightness and edge-to-edge glass. It’s a touchscreen, so you can also be more tactile if you prefer. An 86% screen-to-body ratio is pretty good too for this price. Given its size, you may not even need one of the best monitors while you work from home.

Other neat additions to the HP Envy include its 5MP webcam for taking video calls, and HP Fast Charge support so it takes 45 minutes to charge to 50%. There are plenty of ports too, including USB-C and HDMI 2.1. This may not be one of the best laptops in terms of power and performance, but it’s still one that you’ll really appreciate in this price range. It all comes together to be an appealing laptop for work or studying on the move.

This particular HP Envy normally costs $1,300, but right now you can buy it from HP for $850. That’s a considerable discount of $450 or 34%, so now is the ideal time to buy. Check it out for yourself via the button below if you’re considering upgrading to a new laptop for work, study, or simply fun.