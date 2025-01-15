Snap up the HP Omen with RTX 4070 while it has a $500 discount

Table of Contents Table of Contents Why you should buy the HP Omen 17-inch gaming laptop Security software deal worth checking out: 55% off Incogni

Better known for its standard laptop deals, HP also has some great gaming laptop deals for anyone looking to play on the move. Today, for instance, you can buy the HP Omen gaming laptop with a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU and 17-inch screen for 27% off. Usually $1,800, it’s down to $1,300 so you save $500 off the usual price. It’s a sleek laptop with some great hardware, and we’re here to tell you all about why you want to buy it.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 17-inch gaming laptop

One of the best laptop brands if not one of the best gaming laptop brands, it’s still worth considering HP for all your gaming needs. With this HP Omen, you get an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS CPU along with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, you get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, which is pretty good for this price range.

Elsewhere, it has a 17.3-inch QHD screen with a 2560 x 1440 resolution, 3ms response time, and a variable refresh rate of 48 to 240Hz. That should mean little need to add one of the best gaming monitors at home. There’s also 100% sRGB color gamut.

Battery life is reasonable for this price of gaming laptop, with up to 6 hours and 45 minutes rising to nearly 10 hours when watching videos. That’s potentially better than some of the best gaming laptops. Other useful features include a 1080p full HD webcam with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones. Sound is provided via DTS:X Ultra and HP Audio Boost. Also, the keyboard is backlit with a numeric keypad and it feels as good to use as it looks.

With plenty to enjoy here, the HP Omen is a particularly attractive deal while on sale. Previously it cost $1,800, but right now you can buy it from HP for $1,300, so you save $500 or 27% off the regular price. It’s ideal for gamers on a budget as well as students who want a great laptop to take to class but also enjoy some downtime with the latest games in the evening. Take a look at it now before the deal ends soon.

Security software deal worth checking out: 55% off Incogni

How many scam calls have you gotten this week? Scam calls are getting so common that a lot of people have opted to stop answering the phone if they don’t recognize the number on caller ID. These scammers are finding you because your data leaked somewhere. What if we told you there was a way to get your personal data removed from the internet?

That’s what Incogni does. It removes your information from data broker databases. Throughout your yearly subscription, Incogni will continuously check for your data and scrub it away. You’ll start getting fewer scam calls within a week.

Right now, a year of Incogni is 50% off. That means removing your data will only cost you $90 for a full year, or $7.49 per month. Use code DIGITALDEAL at checkout.